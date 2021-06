NEW YORK (Press Release) — During and after the recent outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas, top religious officials in seven U.S.-allied Mideast countries used their positions of authority to spread incitement to hatred or violence against Jews and Israel. A new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), issued Friday, provides new translations of disturbing portions of those sermons, showing how certain official religious messages in the region are being used in ways that fuel anti-Israel enmity, hatred, violence, and promote severe antisemitic stereotypes.