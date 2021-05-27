Cancel
Military

Ocean Explorer Awarded US Navy's Highest Civilian Medal

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Ocean Explorer Founder of Lost 52 Project, Tim Taylor has been bestowed the Distinguished Public Service Award by U.S. Secretary of the Navy. The medal was awarded in a private ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy in Washington DC. This is the Navy's "highest civilian honor", in recognition of exploration, discoveries, and service to the Department of the Navy honoring the Sailors and Marines that gave their lives in service to the nation. Mr. Taylor and his "Lost 52 Project" have discovered and documented seven WWII Submarines and the final resting place of 288 servicemen.

The Navy Distinguished Public Service Award (DPSA) was established in 1951 and is presented by the Secretary of the Navy to civilians for either specific acts of courage or heroism or whose actions or service have provided long-term, substantial benefits to either the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, or the entire Department of the Navy. For civilians, there is no higher honor they can be awarded than the Distinguished Civilian Service Award (DCSA). It is intended to recognize only the most unusual or significant contributions from a civilian in helping the United States Navy fulfill a mission or achieve a mission goal, efforts so noteworthy they deserve recognition at the level of the Secretary of the Navy.

Presented to Timothy Taylor: "For distinguished public service for the exemplary work with the Lost52 Project in locating Navy wrecks from World War II and the Cold War from December 2012 through December 2020. The dedicated efforts of Lost52 is a service to the Department of the Navy and, most importantly, honors the Sailors and Marines that gave their lives in service to the nation. The Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) was charged with the preservation and management of the Navy's ship and ircraft wrecks. The work of the Lost 52 Project directly assisted the NHHC in this mission by providing data, imagery, and reports on the wrecks of the USS S-28 (SS-133), USS Grayback (SS-208), USS Grunion (SS-216), USS R-12 (SS-89), USS S-26 (SS-131), and USS Stickleback (SS-415). Mr. Taylor's responsible approach demonstrated by conducting non-invasive investigations, respectful public outreach efforts, and coordination with the Navy is commendable and appreciated. Each discovery of a wreck site by the Lost52 project provided an opportunity to remember and honor the unique service of our Submariners and helped bring closure to their families and shipmates. Mr. Timothy Taylor's understanding of the past informs the present, guides us to the future, and reflects great credit upon him and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the Department of the Navy."

"I am honored and proud to accept this award. It is important that we continue to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms and liberties. It is the hope of me and my team that our work contributes to keeping the stories of these men and their families alive for future generations." - Tim Taylor

Among the many notable recipients of the Navy DPSA are Joe Rosenthal, Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer known for the iconic photo Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Speaker of the House of Representative Nancy Pelosi and fellow ocean explorer US NAVY CAPT Don Walsh for being the first, along with Jacques Piccard, to dive to the deepest ocean depths in 1960.

Media Contact Information: Christine DennisonOcean Outreach, Inc. 310174@email4pr.com212-744-6763 http://www.lost52project.org/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocean-explorer-awarded-us-navys-highest-civilian-medal-301300926.html

SOURCE Lost 52 Project

