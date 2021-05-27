Springtime Awakening: Norma Kamali Presented By Gabriel & Co.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of fresh beginnings Gabriel & Co ., the most trusted leader of the bridal and fashion fine jewelry world, is proud to announce Norma Kamali's return to the widely popular Designer Flash series. An unforgettable choice, Ms. Kamali boasts the air of positivity needed now. In addition, Kamali and Gabriel & Co.'s latest collections seamlessly allow customers to dive headfirst into captivating fashion without sacrificing the comforts many have come to enjoy this past year.

The designer, who unsurprisingly has entitled her most recent book I am Invincible, proves a canny match for Gabriel & Co.'s current collections as both share the same desire for versatility, subtlety and ease of dressing. Kamali and Gabriel believe that regardless of what a woman chooses to wear she is the primary source of beauty. Fashion and accessories are meant to complement, highlight, and spotlight the individuality that each woman possesses.

The complete Designer Spotlight Series collection brings designers from all walks of life and style together to showcase Gabriel & Co. 's wide range of offerings. Each designer-dedicated web page features four parts: a written interview; the designer's selection of five new jewels from Gabriel & Co., along with a statement on each piece; the podcast which can be viewed and downloaded; and a #GabrielNY section, which highlights each piece that the designers used to style the model in the on-page photos. Past installments have highlighted legendary brands such as J. Mendel, Oscar de la Renta , Dennis Basso, Donna Karan's Urban Zen, Nicole Miller , and more.

The interview and podcast featuring Norma Kamali is online now, available at: https://www.gabrielny.com/designer-flash-norma-kamali-2021

About Gabriel & Co.: Gabriel & Co. is a New York City-based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold at retailers nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

