Texas State

Longhorns Vs. Gonzaga to Open Texas Basketball Season: Report

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 9 days ago
In his first season as the new Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach, Chris Beard will not be shying away from taking on elite non-conference opponents, as the delayed home-and-home series with national powerhouse Gonzaga reportedly set to begin next season.

The home-and-home series, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season, will begin at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane Washington and wrap up in Austin at the Longhorns new arena, the Moody Center, at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

The Bulldogs, who are coming off of a disappointing loss in this year's national championship game against the Longhorns Big 12 rival Baylor Bears, have made every NCAA Tournament dating back to 1999 under head coach Mark Few, and are projected to begin the 2021-22 season as the nation's top-ranked team.

They were also the NCAA Runners Up in 2016-17 and an Elite Eight participant most recently 2018-19. They finished the 2019-20 season as the No. 2 team in both the AP and Coaches Polls as well.

The Longhorns, who are also projected to be a top-15 team next season, will begin a new era led by Beard and a host of new incoming transfers, including guard Devin Askew, and forwards Christian Bishop, Timmy Allen, and Dylan Disu, who are set to replace the departed Kai Jones, Jericho Sims, Matt Coleman III, Greg Brown, and others.

Texas is 0-3 all-time against Gonzaga.

Can the Longhorns recover from their opening game loss? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas' Devin Askew Named to USA Basketball's Training Camp

On Thursday, Texas guard Devin Askew was selected to compete in the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp. The event will be held on June 20-22 on the TCU campus in Fort Worth, Texas. After the camp, only 12 players will remain to represent the US in the U19 World Cup tournament in Latvia (July 3-11).
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Defensive Players To Watch VS Texas Longhorns In Week 1

The Texas Longhorns will open up their season against one of the toughest Group of 5 opponents in the country, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. The Ragin' Cajuns, who are coming off of a 10-1 record and a second-place finish in the Sun Belt Conference (Coastal Carolina) under third-year head coach Billy Napier, will be a dark horse to challenge for a college football playoff spot in 2021.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Set to Face Seton Hall in Big 12/Big East Challenge

On Tuesday, the NCAA announced that the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team will face Seton Hall in this year’s Big 12/Big East Challenge. The game is scheduled for December 9. Texas hasn't faced Seton Hall since 2004 when it narrowly defeated the Pirates 70-62. Overall, the Longhorns hold an edge over the Pirates with a 2-1 all-time record.
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Offer Top 2023 West Coast Linebacker Prospect Tausili Akana

With college football's 2021 National Signing Day now over, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond. Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.
Austin, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

The Texas Longhorns are heading into the 2021 regular season with a fresh start behind new head coach Steve Sarkisian and renewed expectations at their back. In just over 12 weeks, Texas will open the season at home in front of a full crowd at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin against the Lousiana Ragin' Cajuns, where fans will get their first true look at Sarkian's new program.
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Longhorns Football Summer Visit Preview

On June 1, college football’s dead period will officially end. For the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns began, players will be able to take official campus visits and meet the coaches. For new head coach Steve Sarkisian and Co, the opportunity to meet players on campus will be pivotal for recruiting and cementing the program's vision.
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Longhorns Top Talent for 2021: No. 8 - LB David Gbenda

Offense wins games, but defense wins championships. That could be the difference between winning or losing the Big 12 for Texas in 2021. The Longhorns offense is expected to take new leaps under head coach Steve Sarkisian. After all, the success at Alabama was a selling point for Chris Del Conte to move off Tom Herman in favor of the former Crimson Tide OC.
Austin, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Baseball Hosts Austin Regional; Bracket Preview

For the 60th time, Texas baseball has made it to the NCAA Tournament. This weekend, the Longhorns will host a regional, the 36th in the program's history. On Monday morning, the Longhorns cheered as the ESPN selection show announced them as the No. 2 overall national seed. The Longhorns’ opponents...
Austin, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

Three More Longhorns Game Times Set For 2021 Season

The Texas Longhorns head into the 2021 season with high expectations behind new head coach Steve Sarkisian and a favorable schedule in front of them. With one of their regular-season matchup game times and television schedule already set in stone, the University announced three additional game times and networks on Thursday afternoon.