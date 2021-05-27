Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

By Editorial Guidelines
thespruceeats.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpinach artichoke dip is a luscious wonder nearly everyone loves. But if you're a plant-based eater, it's a no-go. There's the eggs in the mayo, the dairy in the cream cheese and sour cream, not to mention the gooey melted cheese we like to pile on top. What if spinach...

www.thespruceeats.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Cheese#Vegans#Dairy#Food Drink#Baby Spinach#Cream Cheese#Parmesan Cheese#Sour Cream#Raw Eggs#Spinach Artichoke Dip#Canned Artichoke Hearts#Ingredients#Raw Cashews#Soaked Cashews#Tips Cashews#Jalape O Slices#Soaking Nuts#Plant Based Options#Olive Oil#Warm Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinkseatwithclarity.com

Vegan Gluten Free Pancakes

This post contains affiliate links. Read my full disclaimer here. Made with simple ingredients, these fluffy vegan gluten free pancakes are delicious and will soon be your favorite weekend breakfast! They’re easy to make from scratch and have a classic fluffy pancake texture. Nothing screams Saturday morning more than pancakes....
Recipesfoodbyjonister.com

Feature: Vegan

Sweet and crunchy granola yogurt parfaits topped with fresh berries! Parfait is a dessert consisting of layers of cream, fruit, and other ingredients served in a glass. However, the traditional... Plant Based Vegetable Lasagna. Cooking Time: 2 Hours. This plant based vegetable lasagna ticks all of the comfort food boxes!...
RecipesClean Eating

Marinated Artichoke Salad with Roasted Pistachios

This Mediterranean Diet-inspired salad is a “fat and fiber bomb”—healthy fat from avocado and olive oil paired with fiber from artichokes and nuts. And that’s not even including the fiber in avocados that we bet you didn’t know about! (See “Featured Nutrient,” below.) Marinating your own artichoke hearts is easy...
Recipesgreenevi.com

Vegan Goat Cheese

OMG guys, you won’t believe how good this Vegan Goat Cheese tastes! It’s aromatic, tangy, sharp, and extra rich. And you’ve guessed. This cheese is incredibly goat chees-y!! It’s also pretty simple to make, no agar-agar or special tools are used here. Serve Vegan Goat Cheese with crackers and fresh fruit, or crumble it on top of your favorite salad.
Recipesavegtastefromatoz.com

Easy Vegan Doughnuts

Easy Vegan Doughnuts Questa ricetta è disponibile anche in italiano. Fluffy, pillowy and sweet, this is all you want from a good old doughnut. These vegan doughnuts are easy to make and they taste exactly like the traditional!. Today I promise you that with a few easy steps you’ll achieve...
Recipeseatwithclarity.com

Vegan Funfetti Blondies

This post contains affiliate links. Read my full disclaimer here. These vegan funfetti blondies are like sugar cookies in bar form! They’re perfectly sweet, easy to make and perfect for any occasion. They’re gluten free and made with almond flour for a rich buttery flavor. I love funfetti everything (especially...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Recipesbaked-theblog.com

Asparagus Frittata With Peas, Spinach, & Goat Cheese

Asparagus frittata is great for breakfast, lunch, or weeknight dinner! Green peas, baby spinach, and goat cheese keep it light and fresh. This post first appeared December 9, 2018, and was last updated May 29, 2021. When it comes to family meals, we strive for quick and simple! Essentially a...
Recipesavegtastefromatoz.com

Vegan Cordon Bleu

Vegan Cordon Bleu Questa ricetta è disponibile anche in italiano. Completely vegan, these Cordon Bleu are made of cannellini beans and they are an inexpensive alternative to store bought versions. Let’s admit it, from time to time even us vegans find ourselves craving for some of those comfort foods that...
RecipesThe Guardian

How to turn cooked spinach into saag paneer – recipe

Unless you’re cooking with a particularly robust bunch of spinach, the stalks can be cooked alongside the more tender leaves. To cook spinach whole, lay the stalks in the bottom of a thick-based pan and fold the leaves over the top. Smash a clove or two of garlic in its skin, nestle it in among the stalks, then drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil. Put the pot on a medium heat, pop a lid on top and cook without stirring for a few minutes, until sizzling, steamy and cooked through. By this point, the stems and garlic will be tender and a touch caramelised, while the leaves will be perfectly steamed, tasty and oily. Season to taste, dress with an optional squeeze of lemon juice and serve. And if you do have some tougher stalks, separate them from the leaves, slice finely and start them off in the pot a few minutes before adding the rest of the ingredients, to soften them up. Upcycle any cooked spinach leftovers into this satisfying saag paneer.
Recipesnutriciously.com

Vegan Potato & Vegetable Croquettes

These crispy potato and vegetable croquettes are the perfect finger food for the whole family! Easy to make and very versatile, they are a crowd-pleasing appetizer or side at any party. Crispy on the outside and soft, potato-y on the inside, these easy vegan croquettes are one of our favorite...
Recipesplantbasedjess.com

Vegan Cauliflower Gratin

A simple & cozy vegan cauliflower gratin dish that's filled with a rich bechamel sauce and topped with a savory crispy panko topping. This is the perfect healthy side dish for any occasion and can easily be turned into a full meal. We had lots of gratins growing up. I...
Recipesfoodzesty.com

Spinach Potatoe and Egg Bake Recipe

Coming from a Greek background you would think that coming up with a recipe would be an easy task. Well, believe it or not, it’s not. I sometimes have those days of not knowing what to prepare and Saturday was one of those days. So, after asking my hubby a few times and not getting any response I went ahead and prepared this Spinach, Potatoe, Egg Bake.
Food & Drinkscelebratingsweets.com

Cheesecake Dip

If you love cheesecake this delicious Cheesecake Dip is for you! This recipe uses only four basic ingredients. It’s smooth, creamy, sweet, and tangy – just like cheesecake!! Serve alongside cookies, graham crackers, pretzels, or fruit for dipping. This dip can be an appetizer or dessert. It is sure to be a crowd pleaser!
Recipesfellybull.com

Chicken, Spinach and Ricotta Cannelloni

This recipe for chicken, spinach and ricotta cannelloni is adapted from a recipe I found on a blog called Diethood. I've included ingredients and instructions for making your own tomato sauce and have also changed the measurements and some ingredients to suit the UK. I haven't made cannelloni very often,...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Vegan-Friendly Sandwich Cheeses

The Kerrymaid Perfect Melt Vegan Slices are a new offering from the brand for its foodservice range that will provide professionals kitchens with a way to provide alternative options for patrons. The product is reported to look, taste and melt just like real cheese, and is intended to be used on hot applications including burgers and sandwiches. The cheese alternative is made without palm oil, has no gluten in the mix and is made using coconut oil.
Recipestheplantbasedschool.com

Vegan Chocolate Strawberry Cake

This vegan chocolate strawberry cake is soft, fluffy, moist, creamy, sweet, and packed with plenty of strawberry and chocolate flavour. This cake is also very easy to make, in a sheet pan, and with a few simple ingredients. No-one will be able to tell that this is a vegan cake,...
Recipesbotanicaorigins.com

Vegan Quiche

Looking for some inspiration for brunch? Skip the takeout and try making this Quiche with Mushrooms!. This eggless quiche is a filling meal that will leave everyone satisfied. Made with Cashews, Mushrooms and Tofu, its a delicious dish to serve at dinner, brunch or special dates. --- Serving: 1 Quiche.