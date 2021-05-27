Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Magnite To Present At The Evercore ISI Inaugural Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, announced that Michael Barrett, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Inaugural Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, June 8th at 11:45 am eastern time.A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Magnite's investor relations website at http://investor.magnite.com. The webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 180 days. About Magnite

We're Magnite (MGNI) - Get Report, the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003 nkormeluk@magnite.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
440
Followers
20K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Advertising#Telecom#Evercore Isi#Media Technology#Online Technology#Online Advertising#Advertising Report#Mgni#Ctv#Emea#Latam#Apac#Isi Inaugural#Advertising Transactions#Brands#Market#Publishers#Online Video#Globe Newswire#Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nasdaq
Place
Sydney
Related
Pittsburgh, PApennsylvanianewstoday.com

MSA Gives Presentation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference | Around the Web-Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, May 28, 2021 / PR Newswire / –MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect human and facility infrastructure, is today Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Nish Baltanian and Kenneth announced: Klaus, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasury, will speak at the next Virtual Investor Conference.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rocket Companies To Participate In J.P. Morgan Technology, Media & Communications Virtual Conference

DETROIT, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - Get Report ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses - including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto - today announced that Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner will participate in a fireside chat as part of J.P. Morgan's 2021 Technology, Media & Communications Virtual Conference. The conversation will begin at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 24, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

LiveXLive Media (LIVX) Raises Guidance and Its Investor Presentations at Needham's and J.P. Morgan's Tech & Media Conferences

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. With LiveXLive (NASDAQ: LIVX) presenting at premier investor conferences on May 19th and the 26th that will be attended by some of the biggest institutional investors, it will be very interesting to hear more about what is driving the company's growth. Last month, LIVX announced it was increasing its revenue guidance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, to $100 million to $110 million with Adjusted Operating Income of $1.5 million to $3.0 million, which would be up from updated revenue guidance for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, of $64.5 million to $65.5 million. Intriguingly, this increased guidance does not even include any revenue from its live events business due to COVID-19. As vaccination rates climb and COVID cases decline, this could set LIVX up to raise guidance even further. Its upcoming Social Gloves live event in Miami has the potential to be a huge revenue driver for the company as its flywheel business model kicks into high gear.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

CIRCOR International To Present At The Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) - Get Report, one of the world's leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Buckhout will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 8:40 a.m. ET.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

The MENTOR Network To Present At 2021 UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

BOSTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MENTOR Network (MENTOR), a premier provider of home and community-based health care, today announced its plan to participate in the 2021 UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference. On Monday, May 24 at 10 -10:45 am EDT, CEO William McKinney and CFO Peter Gladitsch will discuss MENTOR's approach to whole-person integrated care, and the impact of whole-person care on health outcomes.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Lilium to Present at J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 26th

MUNICH and SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilium GmbH ("Lilium"), positioned to be the global leader in regional electric air mobility, with the development of its electric vertical take-off and landing jet today announced that it will present at the J.P. Morgan Conference. Members of its management team will present on Wednesday, May 26th at 2:10 PM Eastern Time.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Sprouts Farmers Market To Present At The Virtual Deutsche Bank DbAccess 2021 Global Consumer Conference

PHOENIX, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced that Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer, and Susannah Livingston, vice president of investor relations & treasury, will present at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess 2021 Global Consumer Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 1:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Lyra Therapeutics To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) diseases, today announced that Maria Palasis, Ph.D., Lyra's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00am EDT.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Tiptree Inc. To Present Virtually And Host 1x1 Investor Meetings At The 11th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference On Wednesday, June 16th

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) - Get Report ("Tiptree")today announced that Sandra Bell, CFO and Scott McKinney, Investor Relations, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 16 th, 2021. Tiptree's presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available at 8:00 am ET on June 16 th. The presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of Tiptree's website: http://www.tiptreeinc.com and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PotlatchDeltic Executives To Present At Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) announced today that Eric J. Cremers, president and chief executive officer, and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investors Conference, June 9, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm Eastern Time. In order to view the presentation live or on-demand, you must register for the conference on the REITweek website.
The Woodlands, TXdallassun.com

RiceBran Technologies to Present at the Stephens Food & Ag Disrupted Conference on May 26th

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, today announced that it will present virtually at the Stephens Food & Ag Disrupted Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
inForney.com

Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences the month of June

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Michael Dell, Dell Technologies' chairman and chief executive officer and Yvonne McGill, corporate controller and chief financial officer of Infrastructure Solutions Group will each present at the following virtual conferences in:. 2021 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

IDEXX Laboratories To Present At Stifel Conference And Announces 2021 Virtual Investor Day

WESTBROOK, Maine, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) - Get Report, a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, will participate in the Stifel Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian McKeon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10:00 am (EDT).
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

NetApp To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor/Technology Conferences

NetApp (NTAP) - Get Report, a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced the Company will participate virtually in fireside chats at the following conferences:. Cowen TMT conferenceKris Newton, VP, investor relationsJune 3, 202110:50 - 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time. Evercore TMT ConferenceLance Berger, director, investor relationsJune 8, 202111:00 -...
IndustryMySanAntonio

Calnetix Technologies and Subsidiary Sapphire Technologies to Present and Exhibit at ASME Turbo Expo Virtual Conference

CERRITOS, Calif. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Calnetix Technologies and its newly formed subsidiary Sapphire Technologies will jointly exhibit and present papers on a turboexpander-generator (TEG) for gas pressure letdown (PLD) at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Turbomachinery Virtual Technical Conference and Exposition from June 7-11. On June 7,...