Since the first lockdowns prompted by COVID-19, hundreds of articles have opined on the key issues about which we in higher education need to be concerned and the lessons we should have learned thus far. They go on about how colleges and universities will or not, and should or not, turn these issues and lessons into standard practice when we arrive in the actual post-pandemic world -- whenever that turns out to be. The ideas have been both impressive and creative, proving once again that there’s nothing like a crisis to fire up the crucible of innovation.