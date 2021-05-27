Big Chief Demond Melancon Is Rewriting the Definition of Contemporary Art Through Beads
A needle and thread. Glass beads. Canvas. A whole lot of time. These are the tools and materials New Orleans-based artist Demond Melancon uses to create his Black Masking suits and his contemporary art portraiture series. For the past five years or so, Melancon has been building on his practice, but his story starts much earlier – 20 years ago to be exact. CERF+, a mutual aid safety net for artists, introduced us to Melancon recently, and we jumped at the chance to learn more about him, his work and his ambitions.design-milk.com