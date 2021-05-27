Big Chief Demond Melancon Is Rewriting the Definition of Contemporary Art Through Beads

Ansel Adams might be the most famous photographer of all time. Even if you don’t know his name, you have likely seen his arresting black and white images of Yosemite and the deserts of the American southwest. The Portland Art Museum (PAM) is currently hosting Ansel Adams in Our Time, a retrospective of his work, those who influenced him, and artists who have built on and responded to his legacy. The museum is also providing an online experience of the exhibit for those who are unable to visit in person.