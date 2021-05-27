Cancel
Dalfen Industrial Continues Atlanta Expansion With Acquisition Of 3 Buildings In Alpharetta, GA

DALLAS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial recently closed on the acquisition of three Class A industrial properties in Alpharetta, Georgia - adding 284,000 square feet to its metro Atlanta portfolio. The properties are located next to the Shiloh Crossing properties purchased in 2020 and less than two miles from GA-400 and the newly developed Halcyon mixed-use project.

Built in 2016-2019, the properties provide tenants with modern features that today's distribution and e-commerce users are looking for. This location provides access to over 1 million people within a 30-minute drive from the asset. The buildings were fully leased at the time of acquisition including tenants such as Ericsson and ABC Supply. The purchase of these buildings comes on the heels of the Dalfen's recent closing of Gwinnet Logistics Center on GA Hwy. 316.

"We are thrilled about our acquisition of three more top-tier assets in the North Fulton submarket, which continues to experience tremendous growth," said Kevin Caille, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial metro area. "Adding Shiloh Crossing Distribution Center is another important step in the targeted expansion of our Atlanta portfolio."

"The property's functionality, its positioning within the market, and the area's demographics make it a coveted fulfillment location for those looking to service the population in an e-commerce capacity," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial. With this acquisition, Dalfen's Atlanta portfolio reaches nearly 2 million square feet.

About Us

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers and developers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

Media Contact: press@dalfen.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dalfen-industrial-continues-atlanta-expansion-with-acquisition-of-3-buildings-in-alpharetta-ga-301301079.html

SOURCE Dalfen Industrial

