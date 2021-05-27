Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Finxact Lures Top Talent To Lead Platform Delivery & Client Services

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finxact, the leading provider of next gen core systems to the US banking sector, today announced the addition of two former banking executives to lead its platform delivery and client services teams into the phase of hyper-growth the four-year-old company is now entering.

Hank Huff joins Finxact as Senior Vice President of Client Services and will assume overall responsibility for the expansion and execution of the project teams that deliver and support the Finxact Core-as-a-Service platform for regional and super-regional banks in the United States. Mr. Huff comes to Finxact from Texas Capital Bank, the $40 billion regional bank headquartered in Dallas, TX. As the bank's SVP and Enterprise Change lead, during his tenure Mr. Huff lead enterprise-wide technology initiatives including core conversion and online banking conversions, in addition to enterprise-wide Salesforce and nCino onboarding. Prior to Texas Capital, Mr. Huff was SVP at Bank of America with responsibility for overall quality assurance of the institution's Global Wholesale Banking.

Greg Birtch joins Finxact as Vice President of Delivery with prior experience at core providers FIS and Technisis, and 20 years of executive leadership at Tangerine Bank (formerly ING DIRECT Canada) where he was VP of Software Development and Project Management. Greg brings in-depth understanding of front-line and back-office operations to support risk, compliance, and regulatory impact throughout the entire project delivery and product lifecycle.

"Hank and Greg are great additions to Finxact, and we are delighted to have them. Their leadership, experience, and skill sets will benefit our clients almost immediately as they have both driven these implementations and solution life cycles from the bank side, and they both come from the type of institutions we are serving today," said Michael Sanchez, President and founder of Finxact.

About FinxactFinxact's headless core is a SaaS platform engineered to support the scale and regulatory requirements of the largest U.S.-based financial institutions. Its cloud-native core banking system provides 100% accessibility to all data and functions via a robust set of modern APIs, empowering banks and their partners to rapidly deliver new experiences by creating products on demand and integrating new services as needed. Learn more at www.Finxact.com.

Media Contact: Alyson Kuritz 908-892-7149 alyson@0to5.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finxact-lures-top-talent-to-lead-platform-delivery--client-services-301301082.html

SOURCE Finxact

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
436
Followers
20K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Sanchez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Capital Bank#Banking Software#Product Management#Enterprise Services#Enterprise Software#New Product Development#Management Software#Client Services#Svp And Enterprise Change#Salesforce#Bank Of America#Global Wholesale Banking#Fis#Technisis#Tangerine Bank#Finxactfinxact#Saas#Finxact Com#Software Development#Core Providers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Software
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
TheStreet

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Receipt Of Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing Of Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q; Files Required Report

Houston, Texas, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (ITAC) (the "Company") today announced that on May 28, 2021, the Company received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") as a result of the Company's failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") in a timely manner. The Notice advised the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). On June 4, 2021, the Company filed its Form 10-Q and the Company believes it is now in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bowman Consulting Group Announces Partial Exercise Of Underwriters' Overallotment Option

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "Bowman") (Nasdaq: BWMN) today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of common stock have exercised their option to purchase an additional 115,925 shares at the public offering price of $14.00 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $1.6 million. After giving effect to the partial exercise of the overallotment option, the total number of shares sold by Bowman in the public offering increased to 3,805,925 shares and gross proceeds increased to approximately $53.3 million. The exercise of the overallotment option is expected to close on June 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, at which time the Company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $1.5 million after underwriting discounts and commissions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Array Technologies, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - ARRY

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) - Get Report who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired Array securities between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (2) purchased or otherwise acquired Array common stock pursuant and/or traceable to: (i) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"); or (ii) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 2020 offering (the "December 2020 SPO"); or (iii) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 offering (the "March 2021 SPO"); or (iv) any combination of the IPO, December 2020 SPO, or March 2021 SPO, of the important July 13, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Transworld Systems Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc., Cementing The Company's Position As The Largest Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) Company In The United States

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the largest U.S. technology-enabled provider of accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. (ACT Holdings), a leading debt recovery, ARM and business process outsourcing company. Transaction terms were not disclosed.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III Announces Receipt Of Filing Delinquency Letter From Nasdaq

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (the "Company") announced today that it received a letter (the "Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq on May 28, 2021 stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c) due to its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Filing").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Quarterly Report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced it received a notice on May 28, 2021 from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Quarterly Report"), the Company no longer complies with the continued listing requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule"). The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's securities, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq, subject to the Company's compliance with other applicable continued listing requirements.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval Of Business Combination With CareMax

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. ("DFHT") (NASDAQ: DFHT; DFHTW; DFHTU), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. ("Deerfield") and Richard Barasch, a veteran healthcare public company executive and investor, announced today that DFHT stockholders have voted to approve all of the proposals related to the proposed business combination with CareMax Medical Group LLC ("CareMax") and IMC Medical Group Holdings LLC ("IMC"), to create a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. DFHT's Board of Directors had previously approved the business combination and recommended that its stockholders vote in favor of it and all of the proposals relating to the business combination. There were no redemptions by DFHT stockholders in connection with the business combination.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

NYDIG Leads $25 Million Investment Round In Bitcoin Services Platform Unchained Capital

Unchained Capital, a financial services platform geared for long-term bitcoin holders, has announced today the initial closing of a $25 million series A capital raise led by institutional bitcoin investment solutions firm NYDIG. In addition, NYDIG has increased its minority stake and added $100 million to its initial lending commitment of $50 million made in February.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

KINS Technology Group, Inc. Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, KINS Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company") was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced grants of stock options to six new employees to purchase an aggregate of 106,520 shares of the Company's common stock with an exercise price of $4.03 per share, the closing price of Assembly Bio's common stock on June 1, 2021. The stock options were granted as material inducements to the new employees to accept the Company's offers of employment.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. Receives Notice From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: FSSI) (the "Company") received on May 28, 2021 a notice (the "Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Comparison Of Organic Garage's Online Delivery Service Areas.(Graphic: Business Wire)

Organic Garage Ltd. ( TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive partnership agreement to utilize Instacart's delivery platform for the online ordering and delivery of groceries from all Organic Garage retail locations. Under the data sharing agreement, prices on the Instacart platform will reflect Organic Garage's regularly priced on-shelf and flyer merchandise.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of ALTA, BWL-A, CBAN, SCSG, CORE, PFGC, UFS, KIM, WRI, KNL, MLHR, LMNX, EBSB, And INDB

Altabancorp(NasdaqCM: ALTA) Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ALTA with GBCI. If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Miami, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing June 7, 2021

Miami, FL, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (MAQCU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing on or about June 7, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "MAQC" and "MAQCW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MAQCU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Cloudera, Inc. - CLDR

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Cloudera, Inc. ("CLDR" or the "Company") (CLDR) - Get Report relating to its proposed acquisition by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, CLDR shareholders will receive $16.00 in cash per share they own.