Finxact Lures Top Talent To Lead Platform Delivery & Client Services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finxact, the leading provider of next gen core systems to the US banking sector, today announced the addition of two former banking executives to lead its platform delivery and client services teams into the phase of hyper-growth the four-year-old company is now entering.

Hank Huff joins Finxact as Senior Vice President of Client Services and will assume overall responsibility for the expansion and execution of the project teams that deliver and support the Finxact Core-as-a-Service platform for regional and super-regional banks in the United States. Mr. Huff comes to Finxact from Texas Capital Bank, the $40 billion regional bank headquartered in Dallas, TX. As the bank's SVP and Enterprise Change lead, during his tenure Mr. Huff lead enterprise-wide technology initiatives including core conversion and online banking conversions, in addition to enterprise-wide Salesforce and nCino onboarding. Prior to Texas Capital, Mr. Huff was SVP at Bank of America with responsibility for overall quality assurance of the institution's Global Wholesale Banking.

Greg Birtch joins Finxact as Vice President of Delivery with prior experience at core providers FIS and Technisis, and 20 years of executive leadership at Tangerine Bank (formerly ING DIRECT Canada) where he was VP of Software Development and Project Management. Greg brings in-depth understanding of front-line and back-office operations to support risk, compliance, and regulatory impact throughout the entire project delivery and product lifecycle.

"Hank and Greg are great additions to Finxact, and we are delighted to have them. Their leadership, experience, and skill sets will benefit our clients almost immediately as they have both driven these implementations and solution life cycles from the bank side, and they both come from the type of institutions we are serving today," said Michael Sanchez, President and founder of Finxact.

About FinxactFinxact's headless core is a SaaS platform engineered to support the scale and regulatory requirements of the largest U.S.-based financial institutions. Its cloud-native core banking system provides 100% accessibility to all data and functions via a robust set of modern APIs, empowering banks and their partners to rapidly deliver new experiences by creating products on demand and integrating new services as needed. Learn more at www.Finxact.com.

