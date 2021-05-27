Cancel
Navistar Recognizes Top Suppliers With 2021 Diamond Supplier Awards

LISLE, Ill., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Navistar announced the names of its suppliers that have been awarded its annual Diamond Supplier Awards. This group of suppliers has played an important role in helping Navistar deliver on its Navistar 4.0 strategy and has exceeded performance expectations in four key metrics: quality, delivery, technology and cost.

"This year, our entire industry underwent challenges that none of us could have expected, but this group of suppliers played a critical role in ensuring our customers had the products and support they needed to keep the world moving during the pandemic," said Sajid Kunnummal, chief procurement officer, Navistar. "We are proud to recognize them with our Diamond Supplier Awards, our top recognition for suppliers."

The Diamond Supplier Awards recognizes suppliers from all around the world in a variety of industries including freight and engineering services, electronics, powertrain and chassis components and advanced safety systems.

This year's recipients include:

  • Buckland Global Trade Services Inc.
  • Consolidated Metco, Inc.
  • DBG
  • DEXO Transportaciones S.A. de C.V.
  • Donaldson Company
  • Hendrickson International
  • HG Transportaciones S.A. de C.V.
  • IMMI
  • Liberty Steel Industries
  • Maxion Inmagusa
  • McCoy Bolt Works, Inc.
  • MSSL Wiring Systems Inc.
  • Quanxing Machining Group Co., Ltd.
  • R.S. Hughes Company, Inc.
  • SOPUS Products
  • Stoneridge, Inc.
  • T/CCI Manufacturing L.L.C.
  • Thermal Solutions Manufacturing
  • Truckmovers.com, Inc.

About NavistarNavistar International Corporation (NAV) - Get Report is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International ® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus ® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navistar-recognizes-top-suppliers-with-2021-diamond-supplier-awards-301301089.html

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation

