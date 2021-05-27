Cancel
NHL

Islanders eliminate Penguins in six games

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 5 days ago

For the third consecutive season the Pittsburgh Penguins have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the First Round after the New York Islanders defeated the Pens 5-3 last night. The Islanders won their third game in a row to take the series in six games 4-2. The Pens built two early leads in the game, but New York came back quickly each time, and eventually took control of the game with three goals in a three minute span of the second period. Two of the goals came within 13 seconds after the Pens had taken a 3-2 lead.

NHLNBC Sports

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 First Round schedule, TV info

The 16 Stanley Cup playoff teams are set, and while we’re still waiting to see how the West Division matchups shake out, we know what the NHL First Round playoff schedule will look like. For this season only, the NHL realigned with four divisions. Teams played only against opponents from...
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set to start Tuesday

Jarry is slated to be between the pipes for Game 2 against the Islanders on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports. Jarry was peppered with pucks during Game 1, as he faced 41 shots and gave up four goals along the way. It was the third time in his last six starts that the 26-year-old netminder has allowed four goals, though he is 4-1-0 in those contests. Unless Jarry can rediscover his game, it could be another first-round exit for the Penguins.
NHLchatsports.com

The five minutes where Game 1 started to slip away from the Penguins

Ask anybody that watched Sunday’s game why the Pittsburgh Penguins lost and the first, and most common, answer is going to be goaltending. That is also the correct the answer. It does not matter how many big saves you make, it does not matter how many saves you make in...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders: Three reasons Game 1 win was more important than you think

The New York Islanders took Game 1 with a 4-3 OT win, here are three reasons the win is more important than you think. With a 4-3 OT win the New York Islanders start their playoff quest in the best possible way. With a series lead. There’s still a lot to do yet, this best-of-seven series is far from over but the Isles start things off in a great position.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders Back & Forth: The Play(off series lead)’s the Thing

The regular season ends and the playoffs begin with a bang. That’s a lot for just two games. First, let’s look back at the (heart-pumping) week that was. This game already feels like it was played six months ago. It’s pretty irrelevant at this point but it was nice to see the Islanders look like themselves... for two periods at least. The overtime beauty by who else - Taylor Hall - still stings but by that point, the standings had already been set.
NHLleadertimes.com

Palmieri’s OT winner lifts Isles by Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Islanders brought Kyle Palmieri home at the trade deadline believing his mix of grit and scoring touch would make a difference in the playoffs. So far, so very good. Palmieri knocked a fluttering puck past Tristan Jarry 16:30 into overtime to give the Islanders a 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh in Game 1 of their […]
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders fans reliving final regular-season game at Nassau Coliseum

The New York Islanders logo (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) As a New York Islanders Season Ticket Holder, the Nassau Coliseum is my second home. After catching around only eight games this season, I was always preparing myself for my last visit. On May 8, 2021, the Islanders took the...
NHLabc23.com

Pens / Islanders

Kyle Palmieri’s second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the...
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Misses practice Monday

Dumoulin (undisclosed) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. Coach Mike Sullivan deemed Dumoulin's absence a "maintenance day," but the blueliner's status will nonetheless bear monitoring ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Islanders. Dumoulin was laboring in the third period of Monday's Game 1 loss after taking a shot off his right foot, and Monday's absence was likely related to that foot injury.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Lou Lamoriello’s Deadline Deals Thrive In Game 1

When you win three Stanley Cups, you deserve to get cocky. Sometimes, it feels like the Islanders General Manager, Lou Lamoriello does things almost to prove that he’s the smartest guy in the room. There’s been loads of criticism from the National guys on his moves. For example, giving long-term...
NHLwesb.com

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Islanders Edge Penguins 4-3 In OT

The New York Islanders edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime yesterday in game 1 of their first round Stanley Cup Playoff series at PPG Paints Arena. Frederick Gaudreau scored the first Penguins goal to tie the game at 1 in the first period. In the second Sidney Crosby gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 edge, but the Islanders rallied with back-to-back goals in the third to take a 3-2 lead. Kasperi Kapanen found the back of the net before the end of regulation to tie the game at 3 and force overtime.
NHLNHL

Game 1 Skinny: Isles 4, Pens 3 OT

Islanders statistician Eric Hornick breaks down the numbers on the Isles Game 1 win over the Penguins. Extended highlights of the New York Islanders at the Pittsburgh Penguins. Isles 4, Pittsburgh 3 (OT) Isles lead best-of-7 series, 1-0 2021 deadline acquisition Kyle Palmieri scored twice, including the winning goal in...
NHLNewsday

Jean-Gabriel Pageau provides spark for Islanders with goal and two assists

PITTSBURGH – Jean-Gabriel Pageau proved his playoff worth to the Islanders in his first postseason go-round with his new team. The former Senator picked up where he left off with a goal and two assists in the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.
NHLYardbarker

Islanders Must Control Pace to Win Penguins Series

On Sunday, the New York Islanders won a thrilling Game 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3 in overtime, with Kyle Palmieri firing a top-shelf shot past Tristan Jarry for the game-winning goal. The importance of depth was on clear display throughout the game, but more importantly for head coach Barry Trotz, the Islanders need to keep the game under a comfortable pace and constantly make adjustments to keep control of the action. This series is going to be defined by which team is able to play their style of hockey and, specifically, whether the pace of play is speed-based with plenty of open ice, or a defensive game with tough play along the boards and few scoring chances.
