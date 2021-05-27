Cancel
Renee Paquette Couldn't Mention Jon Moxley By Name In Her Cookbook While Still With WWE

By Jeremy Lambert
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Renee Paquette just released her new cookbook "Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously," giving fans new meal ideas and a look at Renee's life. The cookbook started as an idea she had when she was in WWE and continued after she left...

