May 8—After missing the past 11 games and 13 of the past 14 with a strained tendon in his right foot, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina came off the injured list and into Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Ali Sanchez, who was one for three in his lone appearance while Molina was on the IL, was taken off the 26-man roster and optioned to Memphis but will remain with the club as a member of the taxi squad.