MS Wrap-up: World MS Day, Practice Effects on MSPT Battery, and More
Here are some of the latest developments in multiple sclerosis (MS) from our sister publication, NeurologyLive®. Each year on May 30, the multiple sclerosis (MS) community—patients, caretakers, clinical teams—unites in a global effort to raise awareness of the chronic neurological disease through World MS Day. Currently, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, more than 2.3 million individuals have an MS diagnosis and more women than men develop the disease.www.ajmc.com