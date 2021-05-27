MS Wrap-up: World MS Day, Practice Effects on MSPT Battery, and More

While the volume and variety of information coming from current studies seems overwhelming, it is what is changing the cancer care environment today. Harnessing the ability of the body’s own immune system, particularly with the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, has already made a significant impact on the survival of patients with some hematologic malignancies. Perhaps the most exciting news, however, is that what we have learned in the infancy of our work with CAR T-cell therapy (which first received FDA approval in 2017), along with new information gleaned from ongoing research and clinical trials, is helping us develop next-generation immunotherapy treatments that are specifically tailored to the individual. In addition, it is expanding the types of cancers and patients that can be treated with CAR T cells.