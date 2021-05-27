Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler County, PA

Bill simplifies concealed-carry gun ownership

By Alex J. Weidenhof
thecranberryeagle.com
 14 days ago

A Butler County state legislator's proposal to expand concealed carry in Pennsylvania passed a procedural step on its way to becoming state law. House Bill 659 — introduced by Slippery Rock-area state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10th, and which would allow residents older than age 21 to have concealed-carry firearms without a license by having first passed a background check upon the purchase of a firearm — passed the House Judiciary Committee and will go to the full state House for a vote.

www.thecranberryeagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Slippery Rock, PA
Slippery Rock, PA
Government
County
Butler County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Butler County, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Bernstine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Concealed Carry#Gun Ownership#Guns#Public Ownership#Constitutional Law#State Law#Ltcf#Pennsylvanians#Republicans#The General Assembly#Concealed Carry Firearms#Law Abiding Gun Owners#Permit#Personal Protection#Criminal#Bipartisan Support#R 11th#R 10th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StateReporter

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.s’ top two Republicans announce plans for lobbying reform, but is it enough?

A new package of bills could tighten the guidelines for Pennsylvania lobbyists. Though it’s a step toward reform, advocates say they need more details. In a statement released Monday, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, unveiled plans to draft legislation and build on the state’s existing Lobbyist Disclosure […] The post Pa.s’ top two Republicans announce plans for lobbying reform, but is it enough? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Pennsylvania's spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

What you need to know before Pennsylvania’s primary election

PITTSBURGH — The next election in Pennsylvania is the 2021 primary election on May 18. Here is a guide to help ensure everything goes smoothly when you cast your ballot. When you vote in a primary election, you are choosing candidate(s) you want to see on the general election ballot in November. The candidate(s) who get the highest number of votes in the primary go on to run in the general election for each political party.
Pennsylvania StateWashington Times

Ex-Rep. Lou Barletta announces gubernatorial bid in Pennsylvania

Former Rep. Lou Barletta announced Monday he is running to become the next governor of Pennsylvania, vowing to “take back” the Keystone State from politicians “hell-bent on changing who we are and how we live.”. Mr. Barletta, one of the first members of Congress to endorse former President Trump in...
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...
Butler County, PAcranberryeagle.com

Pandemic a hot topic at legislative breakfast

Five state legislators shared their views with business owners and others who attended the annual Legislative Breakfast on Friday at the Butler Country Club. The event gives legislators a forum to discuss current issues at the state level and hear questions and concerns from community leaders on various subjects. This...
Pennsylvania Statewcn247.com

Barletta to enter next year's Pennsylvania’s race for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, the Republican Party’s Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor’s race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president.
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa.'s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Pennsylvania Statewdadradio.com

CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN STARTS TODAY

A campaign aimed at enforcing car safety for children gets underway today. The Pennsylvania State Police announced that the “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run until June 6, and its focus is geared towards educating parents on car seat safety. Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield said that car seat safety is critical in case of a crash, but there are ways for parents to monitor their child’s seat.