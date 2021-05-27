Cancel
NFL

The NFL Partners With VLAST To Better Manage Over 1,000 Player Activations

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League (NFL) and VLAST, the Pickstar Group's talent activation platform, have today announced a multi-year partnership agreement set to provide more efficient and valuable player activations across the NFL's entire player roster.

The NFL activates thousands of live and digital appearances each year, engaging its community of 20,000 players and legends. For the Super Bowl alone, the NFL manages 400 appearances helping to bring one of the world's biggest sporting events to life.

Part of the Pickstar Group, which also includes Pickstar Marketplace, the world's fastest growing marketplace for brands and businesses looking to connect with and hire talent directly, VLAST is revolutionizing the ways leagues, teams, talent managers, brands, and talent themselves are able to manage, track, monitor, and ultimately execute their activations easily and effectively.

For the NFL, this will now mean being able to access a fully comprehensive dashboard centralizing all communication associated with talent activations, display real-time data, insights, key metrics and being able to generate custom reports for brand partners, players, internal teams, and other key stakeholders.

"We're delighted to be working with the NFL and be providing them with the VLAST platform," said James Begley, CEO of VLAST. "We created the VLAST platform from our own lived experience, understanding that the player activation process was not as efficient as it needed to be. VLAST fully caters to the needs of the sponsorship, activation, and endorsement ecosystem and the technology takes care of the tedious work, so that talent, agencies, brands, and rights owners can focus on maintaining and developing more meaningful relationships and appearances."

By utilizing VLAST, the NFL will be eliminating 80 per cent of the tedious work associated with managing activations and campaigns. It will also provide total oversight on all athlete activations which will in turn allow the NFL to deliver greater experiences for fans, athletes, legends, sponsors and stakeholders thanks to this more sophisticated and streamlined process.

The SaaS based, machine learning, and data-driven platform, available on desktop and via an app, allows users to manage all aspects of the activation lifecycle, helping to create more authentic, valuable and valued talent appearances.

For more information on VLAST, go to: www.govlast.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-nfl-partners-with-vlast-to-better-manage-over-1-000-player-activations-301300855.html

SOURCE VLAST

