The Story of GPS
In January 2001, I set off cross-country in a blue Jetta with a companion and an in-dash CD player, with a milk crate buckled in the back seat. Before leaving, I’d stopped by the local AAA office and asked for the works—not just a map of every state, but the accompanying TourBook, AAA’s ad-filled guide with tissue-thin pages of hotel listings and fall foliage photos. Each afternoon, we’d reach into the milk crate for the next state’s edition and start calling ahead, looking for a place to spend the night.www.roadandtrack.com