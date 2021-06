I wasn't the reporter covering Naperville or Aurora one year ago, but the civil unrest that caused millions of dollars in damage to both communities is seared in my memory. I vividly recall my colleagues' reports of the destruction by instigators who infiltrated otherwise peaceful protests -- the broken glass, the looted businesses, the shops and patrol cars set on fire. I can remember the fear emanating through other communities, where establishments boarded up windows and shut down early in case their towns would become the next target.