Children First gains two major grants in support of 60th anniversary fundraising challenge
Children First recently received a $60,000 grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and a $50,000 grant from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. The grants support The Challenge for Changing Lives, the agency’s $1,060,000 challenge match that launched earlier this year in recognition of Children First’s 60th anniversary. The goal is to increase support of early childhood education, family strengthening, and comprehensive services for families living at risk.www.heraldtribune.com