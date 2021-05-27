Children First gains two major grants in support of 60th anniversary fundraising challenge

This series showcases Sarasota County public high school seniors selected as STRIVE award honorees after demonstrating grit and resilience to overcome obstacles and substantially improve their lives. The Class of 2021 has coped with COVID-19 disruptions to their junior and senior years, as well as impacts on future plans. These stories are presented to celebrate STRIVE students, and to serve as a source of inspiration and reminder that it is worthwhile to continue striving to succeed when life presents harsh and unexpected experiences.