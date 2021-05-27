Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota County, FL

Children First gains two major grants in support of 60th anniversary fundraising challenge

Herald Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren First recently received a $60,000 grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and a $50,000 grant from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. The grants support The Challenge for Changing Lives, the agency’s $1,060,000 challenge match that launched earlier this year in recognition of Children First’s 60th anniversary. The goal is to increase support of early childhood education, family strengthening, and comprehensive services for families living at risk.

www.heraldtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Society
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
North Port, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Poverty#Charity#Community Education#Early Education#Early Childhood Education#Family Services#Children First#Recognition#Family Strengthening#Comprehensive Services#Campuses#Ceo Philip Tavill#Pregnant Women#Toulmin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

BUSINESS PEOPLE: Board finds new CEO for Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

The board of directors of The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee has selected Shepard Englander as its new CEO. Englander’s 16 years as CEO of The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati earned him national recognition as a strategic and entrepreneurial leader who transformed Cincinnati’s Jewish community by implementing new business models that multiplied revenue.
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Bingo! Game to help North Port conservation group

NORTH PORT — A bingo game could benefit North Port's wildlife and plants, the city's yet developed greenspace, its sponsors insisted on Monday. Participants in that fundraising effort buy squares on a bingo card, the proceeds to be used to buy a single parcel in North Port. The idea is keeping undeveloped residential lots as greenspace and for habitat.
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

Plantation foundation assists Child Protection Center

VENICE - The Plantation Community Foundation of Venice awarded a $4,400 grant to the Sarasota-based Child Protection Center to support its Personal Safety and Community Awareness Program. It will use new technology and professional video "to educate and empower children and the adults who care for them in an effort...
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

AUSI LAGUERRE: Life experiences help teenager expand views and find community

This series showcases Sarasota County public high school seniors selected as STRIVE award honorees after demonstrating grit and resilience to overcome obstacles and substantially improve their lives. The Class of 2021 has coped with COVID-19 disruptions to their junior and senior years, as well as impacts on future plans. These stories are presented to celebrate STRIVE students, and to serve as a source of inspiration and reminder that it is worthwhile to continue striving to succeed when life presents harsh and unexpected experiences.
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

Garden Elementary receives donation

VENICE - Garden Elementary School received a $5,000 donation the day a new Burlington store opened in Venice through the national nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org. The donation goes toward school supplies, according to a news release. "We are thrilled to greet our new neighbors and greatly appreciate their support," Sarasota County Schools...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota COVID-19 testing site will remain open, under new management

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club will remain open after reports last week that it would close as part of a statewide shutdown of Florida’s state-run coronavirus testing sites. The site will be operated by healthcare company Nomi Health, which manages other COVID-19 testing sites and...
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

SPARCC awarded $30,000 grant from Community Foundation of Sarasota County

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has awarded Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) a $30,000 grant to support the SPARCC Emergency Shelter. The shelter serves as a safe haven for survivors and their children who have experienced the devastating effects of domestic and sexual violence. It also provides the opportunity to heal, create stability and explore opportunities that will ensure safety and a way to move forward.
Sarasota County, FLLongboat Observer

First segment of expanded Legacy Trail to open in July

County leaders will officially open the first segment of the northern extension to the Legacy Trail on July 6. When completed, the entire extension will connect the trail from the current northern terminus at Culverhouse Nature Park to Payne Park in downtown Sarasota. Asphalt has been laid on segment one,...
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota schools mask rule up for discussion again Tuesday

The Sarasota County School Board is set to discuss the district's mask policy once again during a workshop on Tuesday, amid shifting federal guidelines and increased pressure to loosen the rules for the final weeks of school. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance saying that people fully...
Sarasota County, FLvisitsarasota.com

Seven definitive Sarasota County historical attractions

Not only does Sarasota County have a wealth of natural beauty, it’s also home to a rich history. So, if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, or you’re just a history buff, we’ve put together a list of the seven must-see historical destinations in Sarasota County. Sarasota Classic...
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

Foundation awards $88K for 20 groups

VENICE — The Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation recently awarded $88,000 to 20 nonprofits. It is its 16th grant cycle for South Sarasota County groups. “These grants bring the Foundation’s total giving to over $700,000 since established in 2005,” it said in a news release. “Due to COVID restrictions, the annual grant awards luncheon was not held this year. However, the Foundation’s website has a ‘With Gratitude’ page where grant recipient messages are posted.”
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

DOH Sarasota hosts Pfizer vaccine clinic for those 12-years or older

SARASOTA - The Department of Health of Sarasota hosts a Pfizer vaccination clinic for those 12-years or older. “It hurt, I mean it felt weird, but now I get to hang out with my friends after school so," said vaccinated 12-year old, Joshua Santiago. “It’s crucial, it’s really important, it’s...
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

FDEM ending COVID-19 testing sites on the Suncoast

SARASOTA - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is ending COVID-19 testing sites. Drive-thru testing at 5400 Bradenton Road will end testing operations Sunday, May 16th, at 5PM, or when daily capacity is reached. This is in addition to the walk-up testing at the Robert. L Taylor Community Complex which...
Sarasota, FLsarasotafl.gov

Citywide public health emergency extended through May 21

Contact: Jason Bartolone, Communications Specialist 941-928-3988; jason.bartolone@sarasotaFL.gov. Sarasota, FL: The City of Sarasota has extended its declaration of a local citywide public health emergency through May 21 following a weekly review, as required by the City Charter, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency order was issued Friday by...