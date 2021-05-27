Waterproof Smartwatch Just $23.99 Shipped on Amazon | Count Steps, Track Sleep & More
Hip2Save may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Reach your fitness goals with a new smartwatch! ⌚️. Through June 1st, head over to Amazon where you can score this Letsfit Waterproof Smartwatch for just $23.99 shipped after the automatic 40% off savings at checkout! Note that if the discount does not automatically apply, you can use promo code 40RFUSIO at checkout.hip2save.com