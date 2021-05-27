Waterproof Smartwatch Just $23.99 Shipped on Amazon | Count Steps, Track Sleep & More

Today in two things being true at once: You can love and appreciate mechanical watches and recognize how useful a smartwatch is. And you can do it at the same time. Contrary to what the hair-on-fire types were saying when the Apple Watch and its scores of successors entered the market, this isn't a "one side or the other" type of situation. Hell, even some of the best Swiss watchmakers in the game—Tag Heuer and Montblanc, for instance—make some truly exceptional smartwatches to complement their ranges of mechanical marvels. All of which is to say: If you've been yearning for a Rolex for years but suddenly find yourself eyeing a Garmin, too, that's perfectly understandable. Don't feel guilty. Live your truth, man.