Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Waterproof Smartwatch Just $23.99 Shipped on Amazon | Count Steps, Track Sleep & More

By Erika
hip2save.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip2Save may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Reach your fitness goals with a new smartwatch! ⌚️. Through June 1st, head over to Amazon where you can score this Letsfit Waterproof Smartwatch for just $23.99 shipped after the automatic 40% off savings at checkout! Note that if the discount does not automatically apply, you can use promo code 40RFUSIO at checkout.

hip2save.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps Tracking#Mobile Browser#Shipping#Apple Watches#Sleep Mode#Desktop Mode#Video Mode#Hip2save#Androids#Strength Training#Sleep Tracking#Gps Tracking#Iphones#Notifications#Standby Mode#Checkout#Switch#Workout#Promo Code#Discount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Technologyhowtogeek.com

How to Track Sleep With the Google Nest Hub

Google’s second-generation Nest Hub smart display has the ability to track your sleep using Soli radar technology. It doesn’t watch you with cameras, and you don’t need to wear anything on your body. We’ll show you how to set it up. First, open the Google Home app on your iPhone,...
ElectronicsBillboard

Billboard Buys: JBL's Waterproof Portable Speaker Is Just $39

Summer is here and if you want to keep the tunes bumping during your next pool party, barbecue or backyard hang, one of the best portable speakers to buy online is the JBL GO2. Regularly $50+, a new Amazon speaker sale discounts the price of the JBL GO2 Ultraportable Bluetooth Speaker to just $39.95.
ElectronicsEsquire

The 13 Best Smartwatches to Track, Tally, and Even Tell Time

Today in two things being true at once: You can love and appreciate mechanical watches and recognize how useful a smartwatch is. And you can do it at the same time. Contrary to what the hair-on-fire types were saying when the Apple Watch and its scores of successors entered the market, this isn't a "one side or the other" type of situation. Hell, even some of the best Swiss watchmakers in the game—Tag Heuer and Montblanc, for instance—make some truly exceptional smartwatches to complement their ranges of mechanical marvels. All of which is to say: If you've been yearning for a Rolex for years but suddenly find yourself eyeing a Garmin, too, that's perfectly understandable. Don't feel guilty. Live your truth, man.
Electronicsmobihealthnews.com

Garmin releases Forerunner 55 smartwatch for runners of all levels

Garmin has launched yet another smartwatch, called the Forerunner 55, which is focused on runners, and especially those just starting out in the activity. The watch lets users track their running or walking statistics over time. Customers are able to track their time, distance, speed, running pace and heart data...
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Huawei Watch 3 is the first HarmonyOS smartwatch

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei is continuing its drive in the fitness and wearables market with the first watch built on its own HarmonyOS software. As you can tell from the naming and lack of 'GT' anywhere in the moniker, Huawei sees this as a brand new direction. Like its predecessors, the...
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Enten Smart Bluetooth ANC Headphones with EEG Brainwave Sensors

Using built-in EEG brainwave sensors, Enten smart Bluetooth ANC headphones helps you improve your concentration. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about the headphones. The Enten is a pair of beautifully designed and advanced smart headphones that measures 8 x 6.5 x 3 inches and weighs 0.6...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Garmin Forerunner 245 vs. Garmin Vivoactive 4: Which should you buy?

If running is your true passion, you can't go wrong with this GPS running smartwatch. In addition to advanced running dynamics, this model also offers extensive training features, a Pulse Ox sensor, Body Battery energy monitoring, and more. Built-in GPS. Lightweight design. Advanced running metrics. Training status, load, effect. Pulse...
Computersgadgetify.com

YELANG Hello X3: Turns Your Laptop Into a Tablet

Meet the YELANG Hello X3: a portable device that turns your laptop into an interactive tablet for creative work. It works on 10 to 27″ monitors and has 120fps no latency performance. It is compatible with macOS and Windows devices. The Hello X3 works for up to 4 hours on battery.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Versa Desk Ultra Slim Foldable Treadmill

Here is a treadmill that easily fits under your desk to help you get more active at work. The Versa Desk Ultra Slim Foldable Treadmill comes with gorgeous LED display. It folds down to half its regular size for easy storage. It ships with a remote control with safety straps.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

WearME 4-in-1 fitness wearable has an EKG monitor, IR thermometer, stethoscope, and more

Improve your health and fitness sessions with the WearME 4-in-1 fitness wearable. This advanced gadget acts as a companion that tracks your body posture, temperature, heart rate, lungs, and more. In fact, it includes an EKG monitor, IR thermometer, stethoscope, and fitness tracker to monitor your body’s vitals and help you exercise with proper form. Whether you’re at home or on the go, this device has a smart sensor that works together with a custom jacket and companion app to better your overall health. A multimodal sensing solution, WearME captures physiological and range-of-motion data at any point on your body. Additionally, you can connect up to 14 WearME sensors wirelessly for full-body motion tracking! This 4-in-1 fitness wearable uses its own encrypted wireless body mesh network, so you don’t need a Wi-Fi connection. Simply turn on the WearME devices, insert them in desired clothing pockets, and begin your exercise.
ElectronicsSFGate

Ding dong deal: this 1080p video doorbell is $79.99 on Amazon

Have you just moved into a large, creaky old house and become obsessed with capturing video proof of whatever strange entity is banging on your door at night, etching eldritch symbols in your walls with its ethereal fingernails, and whispering dastardly words into your ear as you dream? Or, alternatively, are you mildly curious about what your delivery person looks like? Either way, have we got the product for you!
Electronicsclarkdeals.com

Skullcandy Indy XT EVO True Wireless refurbished headphones for $25

Right now at eBay, purchase refurbished Skullcandy Indy XT EVO True Wireless headphones for $24.99. Compared to the next best price we found on them new for $49.99 at Walmart, you’re saving 50%!. These headphones are water-resistant and sweat-proof featuring replaceable ear tips, noise cancellation and ambient sound mode. They...
ElectronicsPCGamesN

Forget Amazon Prime Day, Corsair’s wireless gaming mouse is under $30

Choosing the best wireless gaming mouse over a wired option is key if you need a helping hand to manage cables, or want a device that’s easy to take on the go with the best gaming laptop. Corsair’s Katar Pro Wireless may look small, but its optical sensor packs a punch and battery life is top tier at up to 135 hours on a single AA battery. With its current discount, it’s an even more enticing purchase for a budget wireless mouse.
Cell Phonestheappletech.net

Get 20% OFF On This Anker Nano Fast Charger For Your iPhone 12

Amazon is currently offering the Anker Nano Charger PIQ 3.0 Durable Compact Fast Charger for $13.59. Today’s offer allows you to save 20 percent when you clip the on-page coupon. Anker Nano is designed to match the maximum input of the iPhone 12, ensuring that you can supply exactly the...
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Standing Desks

One thing my husband misses from working in the office is his standing desk. These Standing Desks have really good reviews and there’s 16 different ones on sale today with free shipping!. Order Here —-> Standing Desks. For more deals follow us on Pinterest!. ***********************. You can take advantage of...