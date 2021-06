The Company Experienced Significant Sales Growth for the Three and Six Months Ending March 31, 2021. VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) (Frankfurt: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands for customers, is pleased to announce it has filed its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the highlights of which are included in this news release. The full set of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed by visiting the Company's website at en.justkitchen.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.