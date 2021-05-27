Why I'm Never Going Back to Multi-Blade Razors Again

Scouting Report: I’m done with cartridge razors. This electric razor not only gives me a closer shave, it is kind to my sensitive skin, too. I’ve been away from the electric razor game for a while, but I was still impressed with all the technology these tools come with today. Unlike other razors, this one has a 360 flex design that makes it easy to shave the contours of my face. It also automatically adapts its power output, so that getting the tricky areas, like right beneath my nose, is made simpler. The shaver cleans itself in the charging station with the press of a button, to make sure the blades are always hygienic, too. Best of all, a fully charged battery will last me 3 weeks, and the shaver is 100% waterproof and designed for wet and dry shaves, depending on your preference. I exclusively shave with dry skin and without gel, and have been so impressed with the quality of the shave I’m getting that I can’t help but regret the years I spent irritating my skin time after time.