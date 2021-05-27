Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Why I'm Never Going Back to Multi-Blade Razors Again

By Gabi Thorn e
Allure
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hanni Weighted Razor has shown me the power of the single-blade razor. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Since I've spent the last year or so working — and...

www.allure.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Close Shave#Skin Care#Dry Skin#Shaving Soap#Shaving Cream#Clean Skin#Body Hair#Long Hair#The Hanni Weighted Razor#Allure#Twitter#Traditional Safety Razors#Single Blade Razors#Body Wash#Foam#Bare Nails#Soothe Irritated Skin#Sensitive Skin Types#Ingrown Hairs#Leg Hair Removal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYAllure

Why I'm Not Worried About My "Strawberry Legs"

There is an airborne virus circulating through the world right now, which I would say is enough to be insecure about. In apocalyptic times like these, the last thing I'm thinking of is how my cleanly shaved legs look — especially since I haven't been shaving them as often. But...
MakeupPopSugar

I Traded In My Lipstick For This Tinted Balm and Just Might Never Go Back

When it comes to my makeup routine, I'm definitely a less is more kind of girl. A tinted moisturizer and a touch of mascara are all I need before I leave the house. I do love lip colors, but I feel like glosses and lipsticks are always just one touch too heavy or thick for me. Tinted lip balms are my bread and butter when it comes to lip products, and my new favorite one just might replace everything else in my arsenal.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Why I Never, Ever Spend More Than $30 on Sunglasses

You need to stop spending money on sunglasses — hear me out. I did, and it was the best decision I ever made. Shopping used to go something like this: I'd head to Garrett Leight and drop anywhere from $300 to $400 on a pair of trendy frames and, shortly thereafter, I would lose said frames. Sometimes I'd go back to the store and let them know, and the salesperson would basically tell me to f*ck off.
Hair Carethekit.ca

I’m Embarrassed to Go Back to the Salon!

Ask The Kit is the real-talk advice column you never knew you needed. Every week, writer Leanne Delap answers your pressing beauty and style questions. How can I find good plus-size options? How can I get shiny hair? How do I define my style? Send your Qs to [email protected]
Skin Carepurewow.com

Long Haul: I’m a Beauty Editor and This is the Face Cream I've Used for the Last Six Years

We love trying new beauty products as much as the next person, but there is something to be said for a product that withstands the test of time—especially in a world where we are constantly inundated with new launches. Meet Long Haul: A place for us to share the products that are more than a flash in the pan and have earned a permanent spot in our lives because they’re just that good.
Hair Caretheeverygirl.com

I Cut off All My Hair—Something I Said I’ll Never Do Again

A few months ago, I found myself looking in the mirror and seriously considering cutting all my hair off, which was odd for me as I used to have panic attacks at the thought of having my hair even trimmed, let alone cut. Like full-on hyperventilating, blurred vision, shaking hands, and sweating panic attacks, that would leave me off-kilter and full of anxiety, and I knew exactly where it stems from.
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

I Tried TikTok’s Face-Shaving Hack For Smooth Skin & I’m Sold

Among TikTok's smartest beauty trends such as skin icing (for a glowing complexion) and ditching eye cream (trust us on this one) are a handful of slightly unusual, occasionally inadvisable "tips and tricks," like using glycolic acid as natural deodorant and fake tan as lip liner. More recently, users have been buzzing about a viral smooth-skin hack that eschews traditional skin-care products entirely in favor of something a little sharper...
ElectronicsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

I'm Done With Cartridge Razors: This Electric One Is Better

Scouting Report: I’m done with cartridge razors. This electric razor not only gives me a closer shave, it is kind to my sensitive skin, too. I’ve been away from the electric razor game for a while, but I was still impressed with all the technology these tools come with today. Unlike other razors, this one has a 360 flex design that makes it easy to shave the contours of my face. It also automatically adapts its power output, so that getting the tricky areas, like right beneath my nose, is made simpler. The shaver cleans itself in the charging station with the press of a button, to make sure the blades are always hygienic, too. Best of all, a fully charged battery will last me 3 weeks, and the shaver is 100% waterproof and designed for wet and dry shaves, depending on your preference. I exclusively shave with dry skin and without gel, and have been so impressed with the quality of the shave I’m getting that I can’t help but regret the years I spent irritating my skin time after time.
TechnologyT3.com

I spent a month sleeping on a water-cooled mattress and I’d never go back

Over the last month, I've discovered one of the best mattresses I've ever slept on. The first thing that drew me to the Eight Sleep Pod Pro mattress, as a gadget fan, was that it links to an app. This app gives you a nightly sleep report, from your heart rate and breathing to what time you fell asleep and the stages of sleep you went through.
Skin CareHartford Courant

Best sunscreen for sensitive skin

The sun is shining, the grass is green and the pools are calling. That’s right, summer is approaching, but before you head out to the beach for the weekend, there’s something you need to make sure you take with you, and it isn’t those cool designer shades you’ve been dying to show off.
ShoppingNorristown Times Herald

Upside Down: Help, I'm shopping again

With the summer upon us and the sense we’re over and done with everything, that everything has got to change, I found myself after a year and a half facing down the mall. I walked into Bloomingdale’s to check in -- sort of a community service making sure area businesses were functioning well -- and maybe with just the slightest curiosity if by chance they had a new version of my vegan leather jacket that mysteriously delaminated.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

The 11 Best Lotions For Crepey Skin That Hydrate, Tighten & Tone

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Crepey skin (or when your skin resembles a fragile sheet of crepe paper) happens for a few reasons: Most notably, the thin appearance is exacerbated by a lack of hydration, loss of collagen, and diminished cell turnover—processes that are affected by the natural course of aging as well as environmental influences, like sun exposure, smoking, and pollution. As a result, those larger sun-exposed areas tend to turn crepey most quickly: think upper arms, neck, legs, etc.
Nantucket, MAWBUR

I'm Waiting Tables Without A Mask Again. Is It Too Soon?

I tilt my head slightly as a cue to my novice co-worker to step aside with me. We back into the small space between tables 40 and 50, creating passing room for four incoming guests being led to their table by our 19-year-old host, a woman who looks like Blake Lively and presents herself with more maturity than most of our 20- and 30-year-old colleagues.
Skin Carestateofpress.com

Head & Shoulders Summer Scalp Care

We all know to pay attention to our skin and hair in the summer to combat the wear and tear of steamy temperatures, sweat, and sun, but there’s one area that could use a little more TLC when the mercury rises: your scalp. “Heat and humidity in the summer means...
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Best Scalp Sunscreens To Try This Summer

With the warm weather comes the sunshine, and increased UV exposure can lead to sunburns and skin sensitivity. And the best way to shield yourself from the sun’s rays is by reaching out for your sunscreen. Spoiler alert: your scalp might need one too!. “We tend to forget that any...
Hair CareTimes Union

How to reset hair for summer: A celebrity hair stylist shares her expert tips and tricks

(BPT) - Life at home has been harder on your hair than you might realize. If you have found yourself stretching the time between hair washes, wearing a perpetual ponytail in a hair elastic, or twisting and twirling strands with your fingertips on virtual office calls, your hair is ready for a reset. Plus, with more opportunities to safely get out and socialize, there has never been a better time for gorgeous, healthy-looking hair to take center stage.
Skin CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

The 11 Best Foundations for Oily Skin, According to Experts and Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you have oily skin, you know that finding makeup that stays in place all day can be a real struggle. Not to mention, you need formulas that work to combat your oiliness, instead of adding to it. That's why finding the best foundation for oily skin is key to perfecting your makeup routine.
MakeupTODAY.com

11 best setting powders and sprays that are long-lasting

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. After spending so much...
Skin CarePosted by
SELF

The One Facial Exfoliant My Sensitive Skin Loves

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I first realized I had sensitive skin in high school, when I tried to tweeze my dark upper lip hair and wound up with angry red marks. A flare of rosacea around my eyes in college forced me to lay off most facial products that weren’t gentle and short on ingredients, and I later discovered that I am allergic to anything that contains beeswax (read: most makeup). I struggled through my teens and 20s to find a skincare routine that wasn't irritating, experimenting with all manner of drugstore and luxury products recommended by magazines and dermatologists alike. One product that eluded me in particular was an exfoliating face wash that didn't leave my finicky skin flaky and raw.
Skin Caremelodyinter.com

I Got a Crash Course in Skincare This Year—Here’s Everything I Learned

If you’ve been following some of my Who What Wear stories, you’ll know that I’ve only recently become a beauty editor in the past year and some change. And if you haven’t been following, well, now you know! You see, my normal 9-to-5 is covering all things wellness as the managing editor of THE/THIRTY, Who What Wear’s wellness vertical. So my life was pretty much all about health, fitness, self-care, and mental health.