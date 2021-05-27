Scrubs maker FIGS valued at $4.57 bln in stellar debut

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand founded by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 26,386,363 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. FIGS is offering 4,636,364 shares of Class A common stock and Tulco, LLC (Tulco), FIGS' largest stockholder, is offering 21,749,999 shares of Class A common stock. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 3,957,954 shares of Class A common stock from Tulco at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. FIGS will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by Tulco. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol "FIGS." The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 1, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.