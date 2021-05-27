Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Scrubs maker FIGS valued at $4.57 bln in stellar debut

By MarketScreener
marketscreener.com
 8 days ago

May 27 (Reuters) - FIGS Inc's shares jumped nearly 29% in their market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at $4.57 billion, indicating robust investor interest after the maker of medical scrubs, face masks and shields saw a jump in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shares opened at $28.30...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figs#Ipo#Barclays#Retail Investors#Production Company#Bright Red#Ipo#Reuters#Figs Inc#Tulco Llc#Goldman Sachs Co#Bofa Securities#Wear Scrubs#Medical Scrubs#Tops#Colors#Teal#Royal Blue#Initial Public Offerings#Medical Apparel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Uruguay's DLocal valued at nearly $9 billion in Nasdaq debut

(Reuters) -Shares of DLocal Ltd jumped nearly 48% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the Uruguayan cross-border payments firm a market capitalization of about $9 billion. The company's stock opened at $31, compared with the initial public offering price (IPO) of $21. DLocal sold 29.4 million shares in its...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Cloudera To Be Acquired For $5.3 Bln Cash

(RTTNews) - Cloudera (CLDR), an enterprise data cloud company, Tuesday said it has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR in an all cash deal valued at about $5.3 billion. The transaction, which will make Cloudera a private company, is expected to close in...
Businessmorningbrew.com

Figs goes public, with expansions to follow

Figs scrubs are meant to withstand high-pressure hospital visits and 12-hour operations. But yesterday, the DTC medical gear brand faced a different kind of stress test: a public trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Overnight check-up: Figs raised $580+ million in its IPO after it priced shares at...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

JD Logistics soars in Hong Kong debut, valuing it at $36 bln

JD Logistics Inc (2618.HK) soared 14% on debut, giving the Chinese delivery and warehousing firm a $36 billion stock market value and providing a strong start on Friday for what is only the third mega listing in Hong Kong so far this year. Shares of the company, spun out from...
MarketsStreet.Com

Figs Ends Sharply Higher in First Day of Trading

Figs (FIGS) - Get Report, the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company, finished sharply higher in its stock market debut. Shares of the Santa Monica, Calif., company ended up 46% to $32.11. The stock opened at $28.30. Figs, which has about 200 employees, said in a statement Wednesday that it...
Businesscheddar.com

Healthcare Apparel Brand FIGS Makes Public Debut on the NYSE

Healthcare apparel brand FIGS made its public debut on the NYSE, and co-CEOs Heather Hasson and Trina Spear joined Cheddar to discuss their decision to take the company public. The duo talked about how they divide up the responsibilities as heads of the business. Hasson said the pair has the same vision for success and is focused on maintaining the concept of the company, which is to outfit health and medical professionals (highlighted by Spear for their work during the pandemic) from head to toe.
Financial Reportsbizjournals

Hospital scrubs maker's stock jumps after upsized IPO

FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) stock, which is now trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “FIGS,” opened at $28.30 a share, reached a high of $32.11 and closed at $30.02 a share Thursday. In the IPO, FIGS offered 4.6 million shares of class A common stock and Tulco LLC, the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Temasek-backed Flywire valued at $3.4 bln in U.S. market debut

(Adds details on valuation, background) May 26 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings-backed payments firm Flywire Corp was valued at $3.39 billion in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, 239% higher from its valuation after a funding round in February last year, according to data from Pitchbook. The company’s shares opened at $34...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Job website ZipRecruiter valued at $2.7 billion in debut

May 26 (Reuters) - Online job marketplace ZipRecruiter Inc was valued at $2.7 billion in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after shares jumped more than 10%, reflecting investor optimism over job growth as the U.S. economy hums along. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

FIGS Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand founded by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 26,386,363 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. FIGS is offering 4,636,364 shares of Class A common stock and Tulco, LLC (Tulco), FIGS' largest stockholder, is offering 21,749,999 shares of Class A common stock. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 3,957,954 shares of Class A common stock from Tulco at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. FIGS will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by Tulco. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol "FIGS." The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 1, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessValueWalk

FIGS: The Next Great Cult Apparel Company

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) is a luxury medical apparel company selling scrubs and other medical equipment to nurses, doctors, and other medical professionals. Its mission is to celebrate, empower, and serve those who serve others. The LA-based scrubs-maker has built the largest DTC platform in the healthcare apparel industry. They’ve turned...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

What To Expect From the FIGS IPO This Week

On May 20, FIGS revealed the terms for its IPO. The company plans to raise $394 million in the offering. The stock is set to debut on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “FIGS”. What’s the prediction for FIGS IPO stock, and should you buy it?. Article continues below advertisement.
SoftwarePosted by
Reuters

Printful hits $1 bln value after Latham, Goodwin steer investment

Latham & Watkins and Goodwin Procter are supporting private equity firm Bregal Sagemount’s $130 million investment in Printful Inc, which lifted the printing and warehousing company’s valuation above $1 billion. Printful said on Monday that the new investment makes it the first privately owned company with Latvian roots to reach...