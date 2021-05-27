Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Daily Covid Breakdown 5/27/21

By Seraphim Collins
krcrtv.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Tuesday, May 25, 2021 booking photo provided by the Hernando County (Florida) Sheriff's Office shows David Swenson. Investigators in Florida arrested the 53-year-old sex offender, a fugitive from California who had been living under a false identity for 21 years. (Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

krcrtv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#False Identity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
California StateABC13 Houston

Herd of cows gets loose in California neighborhood

PICO RIVERA, Calif. -- A herd of cows got loose and were running through a Southern California neighborhood Tuesday night. It is believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area. At least 34 cows were seen trotting down the streets in Pico Rivera, first running in the roadway...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

A Florida county is in lockdown as a manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot a Daytona Beach officer

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway after a police officer was shot Wednesday in Daytona Beach, Florida, authorities said. "A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who can help authorities locate the man who shot one of our officers in the head earlier this evening," the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a tweet, which included an edited short video of the encounter.
Pico Rivera, CAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Cows escape, stampede in neighborhood; 1 killed by deputies

LOS ANGELES – A small herd of cows somehow got loose and wandered into a residential Pico Rivera, California, neighborhood Tuesday night. About 7:35 p.m., officials received reports of about 20 cows at Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Tracy Koerner. Media footage...
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best City to Live in California

About one in every five American workers whose job could be performed remotely worked from home before the COVID-19 pandemic. That share jumped to nearly three in four following the abrupt closure of offices nationwide, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020. For millions of Americans, the shift to remote work […]
Florida Statewbrc.com

Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car

COCOA, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer with the Cocoa Police Department died Wednesday afternoon in the back of her patrol vehicle. Police say K-9 Zena’s handler checked on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Center at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne. No other details...
California StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Sacramento

Sacramento is the seat and largest city of Sacramento County, as well as the capital of the United States state of California. Sacramento is the sixth-largest city in California and the ninth-largest capital in the United States, with a population of 513,625 people. It is located at the confluence of the Sacramento and American Rivers in Northern California's Sacramento Valley. Sacramento is the state's political capital and a centre for lobbying and think tanks, as well as the home of the California Legislature and Governor.
Calaveras County, CAmymotherlode.com

Six Arrested, $2 Million In Pot Seized And ‘Pit Of Human Waste’ Discovered

Mountain Ranch, CA – A literal stinker of a bust in Calaveras County as a raid on an illegal grow uncovered a “pit of human waste.”. The sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit on Thursday (June 17) conducted a search on two adjoining addresses in the 9000 block of Avenue A in Mountain Ranch. When the unit arrived, Ten people were found living in primitive conditions at the site. It was clear by the stench that there were environmental issues, with deputies discovering a pit of human waste draining directly into the ground and an improvised shower, as pictured in the image box. Sheriff’s officials detailed that these structures were within 20-30 feet of a natural water drainage leading into a large pond, as shown in this map.
Florida StateNew York Post

Manhunt underway for ‘coward’ who shot Florida cop in the head, chief says

A Florida police officer was shot in the head while escorting a man out of a car — sparking a frantic manhunt and putting an entire county on lockdown, authorities said. The 26-year-old officer, who was not immediately identified, was shot late Wednesday in Daytona Beach while conducting a “proactive patrol,” where he encountered Othal Wallace, 29, sitting in a 2016 Honda with California tags.
Modesto, CAcentralvalleytv.net

Shooting Investigated in South Modesto

MODESTO – Officers responded to a report of a person shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 10:00pm police officers were dispatched to a report of a person who had been shot on Hatch Road near the Rancho Encantado Neighborhood. The victim ran to a nearby home for help. Arriving officers provided...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

2 Central Florida restaurants shut down after failed health inspection

Two Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of June 13-19, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Beef’O’Brady’s at 724 S Patrick Dr. in Satellite Beach in Brevard County, shut down on June 17. They received 9 total violations during the inspection, two of which were high-priority violations. Those ...
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: June 21

For the first time in two weeks, there has been a death from COVID-19 reported in the West Piedmont Health District. The Virginia Department of Health reported the new death as of 5 p.m. Sunday -- one of only 9 statewide -- but it could've happened at just about any time in recent weeks or months. VDH awaits death certificates and culls through various records to confirm cause of death before adding to its database. This death was a resident of Martinsville -- VDH tracks all data by residence -- the 79th in the city since the pandemic began. This is the 326th resident of the health district to succumb to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. VDH does not comment on specific deaths or cases. This death came on a day when there 2 new cases -- both in Henry County -- reported among the 116 new cases statewide. The 7-day average of new cases remained at 2 in the district and per 100,000 population at 1.3. The 14-day average per 100K is 23.24, a very low rate. There are now 44 cases in the health district caused by variants to the coronavirus, all but 2 of them are B.1.1.7, by far the most prevalent variant in Virginia.
California StateKFVS12

California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth. On June 21, Dexter Elcan, 36, of South Gate, California pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Officers from the Southeast Missouri...