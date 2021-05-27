Daily Covid Breakdown 5/27/21

For the first time in two weeks, there has been a death from COVID-19 reported in the West Piedmont Health District. The Virginia Department of Health reported the new death as of 5 p.m. Sunday -- one of only 9 statewide -- but it could've happened at just about any time in recent weeks or months. VDH awaits death certificates and culls through various records to confirm cause of death before adding to its database. This death was a resident of Martinsville -- VDH tracks all data by residence -- the 79th in the city since the pandemic began. This is the 326th resident of the health district to succumb to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. VDH does not comment on specific deaths or cases. This death came on a day when there 2 new cases -- both in Henry County -- reported among the 116 new cases statewide. The 7-day average of new cases remained at 2 in the district and per 100,000 population at 1.3. The 14-day average per 100K is 23.24, a very low rate. There are now 44 cases in the health district caused by variants to the coronavirus, all but 2 of them are B.1.1.7, by far the most prevalent variant in Virginia.