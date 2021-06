USD/JPY turned south in the early American session on Friday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 559,000 in May. After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range above 110.00, the USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure and was last seen losing 0.52% on a daily basis at 109.70.