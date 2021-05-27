Wife shot husband ‘until he didn’t move’ during argument, Georgia cops say
A Georgia woman originally said she shot her husband by accident — but later said she shot him “until he didn’t move” during a fight, police say. Officers with the Clayton County Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at a Jonesboro home around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. While they were on their way to the home, police say 35-year-old Rhonda Tucker told dispatchers she was arguing with her husband and “accidentally shot” him.www.ledger-enquirer.com