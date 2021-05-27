Wife shot husband ‘until he didn’t move’ during argument, Georgia cops say

A man fleeing authorities in a high-speed chase was caught on the property of rapper Rick Ross, according to deputies in Clayton County, Georgia. According to the local sheriff’s office, a 13-year-old called 911 in what is believed to be a domestic incident. The suspect allegedly tried to force his way into a residence while armed with a handgun. Deputies subsequently tried to stop a suspect vehicle, but the driver sped off, authorities said. That portion of the chase ended on Old National Highway and Highway 138. The man jumped out while armed with a gun, fleeing through a wood line into Ross’s property.