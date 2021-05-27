Caring for Caregivers—We Need More Than Self-Care and Resilience

There’s no doubt that a lot goes into caring for a loved one can take on a caregiver — especially during a pandemic, when many caregivers had to balance the health of their families with an aging parent. With that in mind, it’s easy to see how caregivers could feel stressed, guilty for feeling frustrated or burnt out. If you’re one of those people feeling that way, know there is nothing wrong with your emotions. In fact, a lot of caregivers can relate — even if you yourself may not recognize it. During our recent virtual event SK Conversations: The Empowered Caregiver with Depend®, medical experts and caregivers gathered to share their signs of burnout and the steps you can take to combat it.