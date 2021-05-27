Cancel
Caring for Caregivers—We Need More Than Self-Care and Resilience

Off the Charts
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-care is not a panacea. Since the start of the pandemic, AJN has received many manuscripts and queries related to self-care and resilience to prevent burnout. It’s not surprising, given that this has been a harrowing year for nurses. But while self-care and resilience are important, and such articles are...

Caregiver Churn Remains Key Challenge for Home-Based Care Providers

Home-based care providers had plenty of COVID-19-related challenges to overcome, including personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages and cash-flow difficulties. Yet caregiver churn remains the top concern for many in-home care operators. It’s one of the greatest roadblocks to growth as well. The public health emergency has only compounded the staffing...
Family Caregiver Partnerships in Palliative Care Research Design and Implementation

IRB — institutional review board. Patient- and family-centered care “is an innovative approach to the planning, delivery, and evaluation of health care that is grounded in a mutually beneficial partnership among patients, families, and providers that recognizes the importance of the family in the patient’s life.”1 Similarly, family partnerships in pediatric palliative care (PPC) research represent an innovative approach to the planning, delivery, and evaluation of research that is grounded in mutually beneficial relationships that recognize the importance of the family caregiver perspective. The goal of partnered research or study teams is to synthesize the unique perspectives of family caregivers, clinicians, regulatory representatives, and researchers to strengthen research design and implementation. This is accomplished by each unique stakeholder speaking from their own perspective, contributing what they know, and working together to integrate perspectives. The process of moving from just inviting family caregivers to be research subjects to actually engaging with family caregivers as …
Heidi Vin Cohen

Self-Care Tips For Beginners

Feeling tired, uninspired, or unwell? Well, self-care can seem overwhelming, although it doesn't have to be so involving. Read the self-care tips below to help take care of yourself. With these tips, you can rest assured that you'll find the most effective ways to care for yourself.
June Hiring Events for Caregivers: Coastal Care Partners is Growing

Coastal Care Partners is hosting a hiring event every Wednesday in June from 10AM-2PM at 7070 Hodgson Memorial Drive. According to Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, “the good news is that our company is growing and we are seeking compassionate, skilled and energetic caregivers to join our team. That’s why we plan to hold these walk-up events on the following Wednesdays: June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30.” Coastal Care Partners is Savannah’s only comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company.
5 Self-Care Tips From Caregivers & Experts That Actually Make a Difference

There’s no doubt that a lot goes into caring for a loved one can take on a caregiver — especially during a pandemic, when many caregivers had to balance the health of their families with an aging parent. With that in mind, it’s easy to see how caregivers could feel stressed, guilty for feeling frustrated or burnt out. If you’re one of those people feeling that way, know there is nothing wrong with your emotions. In fact, a lot of caregivers can relate — even if you yourself may not recognize it. During our recent virtual event SK Conversations: The Empowered Caregiver with Depend®, medical experts and caregivers gathered to share their signs of burnout and the steps you can take to combat it.
Preferred Care at Home Rewards Caregivers with Care Heroes' Incentive Platform

Incentivizing home-based caregivers to deliver complete, consistent and compliant care services. Care Heroes, a digital health solution provider that automates caregiver incentives and captures real-time care data, announced today that Preferred Care at Home, a national provider of non-medical senior home care services, will use its platform to incentivize its more than 60 caregivers in its Virginia location. In addition, the Preferred Care team will use the care services data gathered on the platform during care delivery to accurately identify at-risk patients and populations who may need more specialized care.
SMH meeting health care needs of community through transitional care

Sheridan Memorial Hospital strives to meet community and regional demand for patient care. Over the past year we have become even more aware of the importance of growing and adapting in ways that add value for our patients and appropriately meet the needs of the Sheridan community and region. Providing...
Health Care In 2022 Will Cost You 6.5% More Than This Year

The annual cost growth is above figures for the period 2017 to 2020, and will hit as people seek care they delayed during the pandemic. Meanwhile, UnitedHealthcare's plans to scrutinize and retroactively deny some emergency care claims cause controversy. Healthcare costs are projected to increase 6.5% in 2022 as sicker...
Automating Care: about our new series on the rise of AI in caregiving

America is facing a caring crisis, with too few careworkers able to take the difficult underpaid jobs that help the nation’s elderly and those with disabilities live with dignity. Who – or what – will step into the breach?. Increasingly the answer seems to be devices and automated systems powered...
After the Pandemic: Clinicians Must Prioritize Self-Care

For MedPage Today's "After the Pandemic" series, we asked our editorial board members to discuss what significant and lasting effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on medicine and the delivery of healthcare. Here, we interview Bernadette Melnyk, PhD, RN, vice president for Health Promotion, university chief wellness officer, and professor...
Self-Care as an Act of Resistance

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of taking care of yourself amid anxiety, uncertainty and stress. For Black women, who often face a disproportionate burden in society, self-care can also be a tool to counter the effects of systemic racism and trauma. In a new book,...
Self Care: Take Care of YOU so You Can Take Care of Others!

Let’s face it: some days you would rather stay hidden in your children’s blanket fort than come out and face reality. Motherhood, in its easiest form, is not easy. Today’s parents deal with the stress of earning a living, working from home, navigating multiple learning platforms for their stay-at-home students. IT’S. A. LOT.
Self-Caring: The Psychological Benefits of Practicing Self-Care

Mental wellness is about maintaining homeostasis with the physical, mental, and emotional needs of the human psyche. It’s about meeting these needs equally and trying to keep them in balance, practicing self-care techniques. Of course, life and its challenges often get in the way of meeting all these needs. This...
Emergency Regulations for Personal Caregiving and Compassionate Caregiving Visitors in Nursing Homes and Adult Care Facilities

On June 1, 2021, the NYS Department of Health (DOH) issued emergency regulations for personal caregiving and compassionate caregiving visitors in nursing homes and adult care facilities, as established by 2801-h of the Public Health Law (PHL) and section 461-u of the Social Services Law (SSL). These regulations went into effect the same day. Nursing homes and adult care facilities (collectively referred to as facility) have until June 15, 2021 to be in compliance with the new regulations and to speak with residents to see if they want to designate caregivers.
Self-Care for Educators | Podcast Ep. 87

This week’s guest speaker is Danielle Sullivan, National Director of Content and Implementation at Curriculum Associates. She takes us through the meaning behind self-care for educators, and how you can develop healthy ways to recharge and reconnect with your work and your passions. Homework. Extra credit. Learn more about the...
This is why we need to take better care of our skin in the sun

Pick your favourite cliche: do as I say, not as I do; an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure; better safe than sorry; forewarned is forearmed. Mea culpa. All the above relate to my failure to follow the well-established health advice about sun exposure that I’ve offered repeatedly to my readers – routinely protect your skin from the cancer-causing and aging effects of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.
Lessons from advertising: How AI can empower better self-care

Several years ago, after giving birth prematurely to a healthy child, I was beset with severe insomnia. My primary care doctor didn’t know what was wrong with me. He suggested that I was just stressed at work, but he couldn’t prescribe medication because I was breastfeeding. Left to my own devices and desperate for relief, I began tracking my sleep patterns with a wearable sensor connected to an app on my smartphone. I gathered this data, found patterns, and was able to hack myself back to health. A few years later I learned from a psychiatrist that I had gone through an atypical postpartum depression.