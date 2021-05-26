Cancel
Athens County, OH

Car Crash Leaves One Dead

By aleighaslone21
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash where drugs and and unsafe speed are possible causes, according to investigators. The Crash happened on Deep Hollow Road), one mile north of Brimstone Road) around 7:00 p.m. Monday. Troopers say a 1994 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 28 year old Weston Charles Hickman was heading north on CR-65 when it slid into the opposite lane, slid off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The vehicle then rolled onto its top. Hickman was extricated out of the vehicle and flown to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, 44 year old Jackie Lynn Hankinson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County Coroner’s Office. According to troopers, neither of them were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. State Highway Patrol says unsafe speed, failure to wear a safety belt and illegal drug use are suspected factors in the crash. The Crash is under investigation.

Nelsonville, OHLogan Daily News

Teen charged in death of Nelsonville boy

ATHENS, Ohio – Mason Platt, 14, of Nelsonville, was charged Friday in Athens County Juvenile Court with reckless homicide. Platt is accused of causing the death of Eli Spangler by playing with a firearm. Spangler, 11, of Nelsonville, was killed on March 6 at a home in Nelsonville. Nelsonville Police...
Nelsonville, OHWTAP

Fourteen-year-old charged with reckless homicide in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A 14-year-old was charged Friday with reckless homicide in Athens County Juvenile Court. That’s according to a news release from Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn. Mason Platt, 14, of Nelsonville, is accused of recklessly causing the death of Eli Spangler, 11, by playing with a...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

14-year-old Ohio boy charged with reckless homicide in death of 11-year-old

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in Nelsonville, Ohio. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, the teen was charged Friday in Athens County Juvenile Court, after being accused of “recklessly causing the death” of the child, Eli Spangler, by “playing with a firearm.”
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

For the record

1:37 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a residence on N Plains Rd, in The Plains, in reference to a suspicious person. Made contact with the individual who was repairing a vehicle in the parking area. No suspicious activity observed. Return to patrol. 1:40 a.m., The Plains — Deputies...
Athens County, OHWTAP

Crash closes U.S. 50/SR 32 East in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A crash has been reported on Route 50/SR 32 East in Athens County. The road is closed between River Road and Potter Road. The crash involved two vehicles. No injuries have currently been reported, and no information has been made available regarding the cause of the crash.