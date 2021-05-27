Community Builders: Dr. Raynold Alorse is giving back to his community

When you think about living the life of your dreams, many people think that success is all about having a huge house and a fancy car. However, for Shamus Goss, giving back to the local community is one of the greatest pleasures that has come about as a result of his success. His passion for helping others led Shamus to found the H.E.L.P Foundation. As a young child, Shamus was living in the Bronx with his single mother, two sisters, and brother. As the youngest child in his family, he witnessed the struggles of those around him, which planted the seed for his newest venture. While Shamus was lucky enough to remain in school until 12th grade, he knows that not everyone is so fortunate. At the young age of 17, Shamus decided to follow his passion for music and began his career in the music industry as a recording artist and by founding an independent record label. In 2002, Shamus relocated to Atlanta, which is where he currently works and lives. Since his relocation, Shamus has worked to build multiple businesses, which started with an athletic apparel company that generated seven-figure earnings. From there, he transitioned into the e-commerce, real estate, and digital marketing spaces. His passion for helping others is apparent in all of his work, and with Magneto Home Solutions, he works to assist others in finding the best value for money when purchasing or selling a home. They also focus on fix & flips and new construction. His long term goal is to own apartment buildings and build generational wealth for his family.