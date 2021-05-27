Cancel
Fan creates Detroit Red Wings NFL x NHL home ‘Mashup’ jersey

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
11 days ago
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These always make my head hurt but we know some of you love them, so here ya go!. As you can see below, Luis Fernando has created an NFL x NHL Detroit Red Wings home ‘Mashup’ jersey and though it makes me think my entire life is a lie, it is actually pretty cool.

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans.

