Fan creates Detroit Red Wings NFL x NHL home ‘Mashup’ jersey

+/-: -9 Preseason Projections. Borderline NHLer, possible AHLer. At 26 years old, Mathias Brome finally made his NHL debut. Expectations were there, but not ridiculously high. Unfortunately, he looked absolutely snakebitten for a majority of his time on the main roster. Playing during perhaps the worst stretch of hockey Detroit had all year, Brome didn’t get much help on the ice, illustrated by the rough -9 plus/minus goal differential. It didn’t help that he seemed cursed not to score. Brome had a bevy of chances throughout his time and just failed to finish. It was a frustrating stretch, as he was by no means as bad as the stat sheet indicates. When Brome finally notched that first NHL goal, his excitement was palpable.