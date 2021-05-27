How I Allow Others to See the More Human Side of Mental Illness
The gym smelled a bit like a warehouse would smell but mostly like sweat. I was not feeling it, but I had decided to show up to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practice anyway. Fake it ‘til you make it. I struggled through the warm up wondering why I had come here tonight. My anxiety was making me irritable and my depressive mood was killing my motivation and concentration. Next came the techniques featured in tonight’s class. I barely paid attention, focusing more on the dull ache at the base of my neck and my negative self-talk telling me I should not have come. Finally it was time to spar, or roll, as we call it in our sport.themighty.com