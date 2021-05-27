How I Allow Others to See the More Human Side of Mental Illness

The coronavirus pandemic has compounded problems for Americans living with mental illness. And those living with schizophrenia are more than three times more likely to die from the virus. Dr. Kali Cyrus, a psychiatrist and assistant professor of psychiatry, joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​