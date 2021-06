Our subscriber podcast is back, this month featuring Colin Newman discussing Todd Rundgren's A Wizard / A True star with Luke Turner and Jennifer Lucy Allan. In the tenth Quietus Low Culture podcast, Luke Turner and Jennifer Lucy Allan are joined by Colin Newman of Wire, Githead and Immersion to discuss Todd Rundgren’s out of place and out of time 1973 album A Wizard / True Star, a bewildering yet beguiling complex blend of psychedelia, synth pop, guitar-based prog, surreal lyricism, children’s stories, alien invaders and a glorious soul medley. Colin Newman tells us about how he discovered the record as an art student in Winchester, how it changed his life, and how Rundgren is the only artist who made him cry at a gig.