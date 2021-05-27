Locks malfunction at NC jail. Burke County officers smelled smoke but couldn't get doors open, sheriff says.

A man who has been accused of flashing two church day care workers now is being held under no bond after he was charged with probation violation. Tristan Douglas Coffey, 22, of 2920 Smokey Creek Road in Lenoir, was charged Friday with felony indecent exposure after the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said he flashed himself to two female child care workers at Morganton First Church of God off Summer’s Road, according to a warrant and release from the sheriff’s office.