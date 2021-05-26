Cancel
Interior Design

The Evolution of Jasper Morrison’s EVO-C Chair

By Sierra Joslin
gbdmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVitra shares an updated take on the classic cantilever chair, the EVO-C, designed by Jasper Morrison. The use of a single material gives EVO-C a cohesive appearance. The sustainable design is made entirely of 100% recyclable polypropylene. Switzerland-based Vitra recently unveiled EVO-C, a Jasper Morrison update of the iconic 1926...

gbdmagazine.com
