New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose is considered questionable to play Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Rose is dealing with left ankle sprain, but it doesn't seem to be incredibly serious. He still has a shot at playing on Thursday, so keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Rose sit, Jared Harper could enter the lineup - depending on the health of Immanuel Quickley and Alec Burks, who are both questionable with injuries of their own.