7 Tips for Coping on Days When Your Inner Critic Is Extremely Loud

If you feel like other people are watching — and judging — your every move, you might have social anxiety. As an introvert, it’s common to hear things such as “come out of your shell,” “why are you so quiet,” “speak up more,” “just come out with us tonight.” Since introverts feel more comfortable in the sanctuary of their home, comments such as these can convey pressure and frustration, and they may feel as if they are not accepted for who they are. It’s as though introverts are expected to interact as if they were extroverts, and all of this can feel quite uncomfortable!