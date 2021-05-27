7 Tips for Coping on Days When Your Inner Critic Is Extremely Loud
My inner critic can be loud. As a child, all these inner critics are just one voice saying what’s in my mind and they were scary, loud and confusing. As I grew older, the louder and scarier it got. In my adulthood, it was the voice I heard first thing in the morning, during conversations, eating meals, trying to complete work or assignments and when going to bed at night. It is something I have been navigating and coping with throughout my life.themighty.com