Plant City berry farm's new state-of-the-art headquarters a nod to the future and the past
Driving down Interstate 4 between Tampa and Lakeland, past the farmland, car dealerships, gas stations, homes and warehouses that line road, one building sticks out. It’s a contemporary structure with huge windows that's covered in blonde wood. It's sitting on an immaculate campus right before an exit with a Denny’s, a Circle K and a Burger King. It looks like something you’d see in Scandinavia — not Plant City.www.businessobserverfl.com