The quality, performance and safety of medical devices intended for the EU market is the subject of stricter new regulation that has come into effect. The Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) began to apply on 26 May 2021 and has direct effect in EU member states. Previous EU rules on medical devices and implantable medical devices in place since the early 1990s have been repealed and replaced by the MDR, which now applies to medical device manufacturers, importers and distributors.