Jim Neill’s Jukebox 5/26/21

By Monte
 7 days ago

7PM Rostam- These Kids We Know Mattiel- Those Words The Go-Betweens- Streets of Your Town The Vaccines- Headphone Baby Samantha Crain- Oh Dear Louis LUMP- Animal The Human League- Marianne FUR- The Fine Line Of A Quiet Life Shannon and the Clams- Midnight Wine Andy Bell- Cherry Cola THE CORALS- Lover Undiscovered Lord Russ- Partytime The Jazz Butcher – Partytime Jenny O.- Even If I Tried The Raveonettes- She Owns The Streets The Joy Formidable- Into The Blue 8PM St. Vincent- My Baby Wants A Baby Clap Your Hands Say Yeah- New Fragility Another Michael- Big Pop Joe P- Fighting In the Car The Goon Sax- In the Stone Chad Vangaalen- Samurai Sword Anna B Savage– Corncrakes Isabella. Jasper, & Simon Fisher-Turner – Idiot Song Delta 5- Mind Your Own Business Sneaks – Hair Slick Back Lizzy Mercier Descloux- Jim On The Move Tōth, Flock of Dimes- Daffadowndilly The Cure- Three Imaginary Boys Rowan- Everybody Talks Teenage Fanclub- The Sun Won’t Shine On Me girl in red – . 9PM *repeat repeat- Go Now TORRES- Don’t Go Puttin’ Wishes In My Head The Paragons- The Tide Is High The Shivas– Let’s Dance Ramones- Do You Wanna Dance Bobby Fuller Four- Let Her Dance The Saints- Kissin’ Cousins COCO- One Time Villain Bombay Bicycle club, Flyte- Terrapin Station.

Samantha Crain
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Calvin Love :: Lavender

Canadian crooner Calvin Love’s work runs the gamut from danceable pop to existential dream. His latest record, Lavender, oozes with what you might call modern loneliness, in that there is no such thing as “away” or “getting away from it all.” Everything comes to us now, no matter where we are, despite whether we want it or not. “Connected” does not stop you from feeling alone or far afield from where you sense you ought to be.
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2117: Roxy Music – “Do The Strand”

There was only a nine-month gap between Roxy Music’s debut album and their sophomore effort, 1973’s For Your Pleasure, cos bands worked fast back then. It’s also possible that the falling out between Bryan Ferry and ol’ sourpuss himself, Brian Eno, was already beginning to happen, and they wanted to get something out before it all blew up. Which luckily, had no effect at all on the music, as For Your Pleasure was a definite step forward from their debut, featuring songs like the haunting ode to a blow-up doll (no, really!), “In Every Dream Home a Heartache” and ending with the tripped-out Enotronics of the title track.
MusicThe Quietus

Low Culture Podcast: Colin Newman On Todd Rundgren's A Wizard / A True Star

Our subscriber podcast is back, this month featuring Colin Newman discussing Todd Rundgren's A Wizard / A True star with Luke Turner and Jennifer Lucy Allan. In the tenth Quietus Low Culture podcast, Luke Turner and Jennifer Lucy Allan are joined by Colin Newman of Wire, Githead and Immersion to discuss Todd Rundgren’s out of place and out of time 1973 album A Wizard / True Star, a bewildering yet beguiling complex blend of psychedelia, synth pop, guitar-based prog, surreal lyricism, children’s stories, alien invaders and a glorious soul medley. Colin Newman tells us about how he discovered the record as an art student in Winchester, how it changed his life, and how Rundgren is the only artist who made him cry at a gig.
Texas Statekmuw.org

Texas Gentlemen, Love, and Rage

Listen for music from the debut album from the Athens, Georgia-based band, The Pink Stones plus music from The Texas Gentlemen, Jake Xerxes Fussell, and Here Lies Man. Based in Los Angeles, the band Here Lies Man imagines a cross between Afrobeat and early Black Sabbath. We’ll hear music from the band’s self-titled album plus music from Ryley Walker’s latest, Course In Fable, and selections from Yasmin Williams, Jeff Parker, and Karima Walker.
TV & Videoswcsx.com

“Jim Bits” 5/24/21 We Are Back!

Missed anything from the first post vacation show? Catch up with the best moments from the show with Big Jim and Ryan. Ryan can tell it’s going to rain because of his shoulder pain. Big Jim thinks he knows what a Cicada sounds like and much more!
MusicKerrang

Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil announces new six-part radio show

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil will soon be sharing his absolutely excellent taste in music as part of a new radio series for BBC Radio Scotland. The weekly six-part show – which kicks off next Wednesday, June 9, at 10pm – ​“will explore his love of music and share tracks from artists that have inspired him as a musician and music fan”, from more traditional rock and metal to ​“a few musical surprises” along the way.
Musicckbw.ca

Earworms (Song Stuck In Head)

One of the drawbacks to playing songs on the radio is the danger of earworms – getting a song stuck in your head all day. You try to forget it, but then minutes later find yourself humming, singing or whistling it. Some, like Escape by Rupert Holmes you don’t even...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

St. Vincent Hits the Hollywood Bowl with Spoon and Mereba 9/24/21

Grammy-winning artist St. Vincent recently announced a 2021 tour in support of her latest album, Daddy’s Home. The musical and visual icon will stop in Los Angeles at the great The Hollywood Bowl on September 24, 2021 with an incredible lineup of opening acts including Austin rockers Spoon and multi-faceted artist, Mereba.
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

BLUES & BEYOND: Electrified and ready for blast-off

Atlanta is way past due. It has been far too long since a young Atlanta blues player made noise on the national and international stage with a well-distributed, high-profile album. Sean Costello was the last, local standard bearer — and that was over two decades ago. Local blues enthusiasts may...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Bob Dylan Sings ‘I Threw It All Away’ for Johnny Cash

In 1969, there was no bigger star in country music than Johnny Cash, and although he had scored a few pop hits throughout his career, the peak of his pop-chart success came with the No. 2 smash “A Boy Named Sue,” recorded live at San Quentin Prison. That same year, he began the first of two seasons as host of the eclectic ABC music series The Johnny Cash Show, offering viewers a dizzying blend of country, folk, pop, and rock acts.
Musicrtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 5/26/21

Last Song: “Modern Day Deliliah” by Van Stephenson from Righteous Anger (1984) If you’d like to get the song from Amazon, you can click on the album cover below:
New York City, NYNBC New York

Sinead O'Connor Talks Infamous ‘SNL' Performance and Being Called ‘Crazy'

Sinead O'Connor is opening up about how difficult it was being labeled "crazy" early in her career. In a lengthy interview with the New York Times published Tuesday, the Irish singer, 54, who emerged on the late 1980s alternative rock scene with a shaved head and a punk attitude, reflected on the negative way the media wrote about her throughout the 1990s.
Montclair, NJnjarts.net

JEM Records will release multi-artist tribute to Brian Wilson, July 16

Following the release, last year, of a multi-artist album paying tribute to John Lennon, the Jersey-based JEM Records label will do the same for Brian Wilson, featuring covers of songs from both his albums with The Beach Boys and his work as a solo artist. The Weeklings, Richard Barone, The Grip Weeds, Johnathan Pushkar and The Anderson Council are among the artists contributing tracks.
Chattanooga, TNwutc.org

Scenic Roots - Weds 5/26/21

Author Jill McCorkle On Decoding “Hieroglyphics”. Jill McCorkle’s new novel - “Hieroglyphics” - delves into history and memory, set in her native North Carolina. On Tuesday, Jill will participate in a virtual interview as part of FocusLit, the fundraiser for Southern Lit Alliance here in Chattanooga. The Chattanooga Writers Guild...
Sportssierracountyprospect.org

Matt’s Musings 5/26/21

How’s your relationship with water? You good? Mine is fine – drinking, bathing, OK but swimming, not so much. I took swimming lessons at the local high school during summer when the chlorine was in bloom. Kids progressed through steps: sand flea, super sand flea, dunker, intermediate, swimmer. Right around dunker, they should have added drowner. No more floating in a ball and holding your breath; now you had to inhale above the water and exhale below.
Austin, TXamericana-uk.com

Michael Hays “Red Willow”

A heady brew of cosmic country and post-rock ambience. Originally from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Michael Hays has made his home in Austin, Texas and LA over the years with a quirky line in jobs (working in a wind chime factory, apprenticed as an accordion technician, and as a professional guitar teacher). He also gained a reputation as a session guitar player and has appeared on albums by Richard Thompson and Suzi Quatro, strange bedfellows indeed.
Entertainmentclassical-music.com

Jess Gillam to present live on-stage broadcast of Radio 3’s This Classical Life

Saxophonist Jess Gillam became Radio 3’s youngest ever presenter in 2019 with her weekly show This Classical Life. In a first for the station, she will be bringing her programme to a live audience, joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra. The live broadcast will be hosted at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and will feature guest performances from drummer and TV and film composer Ollie Howell, soprano Soraya Mafi, former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks and cellist and vocalist Ayanna Witter-Johnson.
TV & Videos975thefanatic.com

Krystle’s News 5-26-21

Krystle’s News brings us stories of ways for your dog to communicate back to you, lack of faith in a girlfriend because her ex-boyfriends were ugly, and the record for the longest Cheesesteak has been broken !