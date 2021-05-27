Glendale to break ground on Crystal Lagoons

We are always up for adventure suggestions. My mom’s tennis friend told her about his favorite hiking location, so off to Thunderbird Conservation Park we went. The easiest way to get there is to head west on Pinnacle Peak Road off I-17 and continue to 55th Avenue where you will find a dirt parking lot on your left. Note: There is no restroom at this trailhead. The main parking lot has one, and it is just 1/4 mile down the road at 59th Avenue: 22800 N. 59th Avenue, Glendale.