Glendale to break ground on Crystal Lagoons
The Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, which is slated to come to Glendale, is getting closer to officially breaking ground. The city announced this past September that the resort had selected Glendale as a new site, to be located at the southeast corner of Cardinals Way and Loop 101 in the Westgate Entertainment District. Anchored by a public access 11-acre lagoon, the project is also expected to bring more than 600 hotel rooms as well as 1,800 jobs.roselawgroupreporter.com