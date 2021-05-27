Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

One of the real singers behind Milli Vanilli dies of COVID-19

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Davis, one of the singers who actually performed the hit songs credited to Milli Vanilli, has died of COVID-19, the New York Post reports. He was 66. Davis’ daughter confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus. He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”

b975.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#One Love#Abc Audio#New Music#Photo Albums#World Music#Sad People#Real Love#The New York Post#Face Meets Voice#Abc Audio#Chart Topping Hits#Daughter#Celebrate Life#Producer Frank Farian#Happy#Applause#Frauds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Pete Davidson admits past mistakes; voice of Milli Vanilli dies of Covid-19; more: Buzz

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is admitting to making past mistakes. “I was at a really different place a year or two ago and I’m not exactly proud of how I handled or was handling things a few years ago,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Looking back on it, you’re like, ‘Ahh, come on, dude,’ but luckily, a pandemic happened and I got kicked in the balls and had to sit with all of my immature, irrational decisions.” The 27-year-old comedian didn’t elaborate or make any specific apologies, but his controversies have included offending Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the Catholic Church, and all of Syracuse after bashing the city when he filmed “Big Time Adolescence” and got pulled over in Manlius. Davidson also told THR he’s “ready to hang up the jersey” at “SNL” after seven years on the sketch comedy show, suggesting he won’t return in the fall.
CelebritiesVulture

John Davis, Milli Vanilli Vocalist, Dead at 66

John Davis, one of the real singers behind the R&B duo Milli Vanilli, has died at the age of 66. Variety reports that Davis, a tenured singer-songwriter and composer, had recently contracted COVID-19. “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music,” his daughter, Jasmine, said in a statement. “He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.” As one of the biggest musical bombshells of the modern era, it was unearthed in 1990 that Milli Vanilli duo Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan didn’t actually sing their own vocals, but rather used backup singers to pass as their own voices. Davis was one of those singers, and as such, his voice is what you heard on popular tracks such as “Girl You Know It’s True,” “Blame It on the Rain” and “Baby Don’t Forget My Number.” In the aftermath of the lip-sync scandal, this cadre of actual singers rebranded as the Real Milli Vanilli and released the 1991 album The Moment of Truth, spurring the minor hits “Keep on Running” and “Tell Me Where It Hurts.” In a tweet, Morvan mourned the loss of his “brother.”
MusicTMZ.com

Milli Vanilli

One of the real singing voices behind the infamous pop duo Milli Vanilli has died at the age of 66 after a battle with COVID-19 ... according to his daughter. John Davis' daughter, Jasmin, revealed her dad died May 24 with a post that read, “My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus.” She continued, “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”
MusicWTGS

Singer B.J. Thomas dies of lung cancer at age 78

Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his publicist said in an news release. He was 78. Thomas was well known for his 1969 hit “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” which earned him the first of five Grammy Awards. The song was inducted...
MusicSpin

The Linda Lindas Play ‘Racist, Sexist Boy,’ Talk Band Name Origins on Kimmel

Remember those young punk rockers we all saw jamming out to their single “Racist, Sexist Boy” in the L.A. Public Library a couple weeks ago? Well, now they’ve been on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Linda Lindas — Mila (10), Eloise (13), Lucia (14) and Bela (16) — made their national television debut on June 3 to perform their recent viral hit and detail the origins of their band name.
Worldthemusicnetwork.com

Australian Music Centre appoints Catherine Haridy to replace John Davis as CEO

The Australian Music Centre has a new CEO following the departure of long-term leader John Davis. Haridy has worked in A&R for Warner Music and Festival Mushroom Records, as well as sitting on the boards of the Community Broadcasting Foundation, Parlour Gigs, Support Act, Music Victoria and the Association of Artist Managers. Most recently, she has been the executive director of the Association of Artist Managers.
MusicMiddletown Press

Orville Peck Reimagines Lady Gaga for 'Born This Way (The Country Road Version)'

Lady Gaga has released the second cover song from Born This Way the Tenth Anniversary with Orville Peck’s reinvention of the title track as “Born This Way (The Country Road Version).” The new release follows Big Freedia’s update of “Judas” and is one of six Born This Way tracks to be covered as part of the anniversary package.
Waco, TXKWTX

Local venue snares another major act; Snoop Dogg booked for July performance

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco’s Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, which brought Grammy-winning rapper Nelly to town earlier this month has booked Snoop Dog for a July performance, KWTX confirmed Wednesday. Social media went wild with speculation Tuesday after the venue in downtown Waco posted an event featuring “DJ Snoopadelic”...
MusicSpin

John Mayer Unveils New Single ‘Last Train Home’

As the world awaits what’s to come from John Mayer, he’s been inspired by the ’80s as shown in the art and video for his new single, “Last Train Home.”. With grainy footage, a pink electric guitar, and the Dead & Co. guitarist’s signature hairstyle and riffs, the entire song is a vibe. Not to mention that Maren Morris makes an appearance on the track. “Last Train Home” also features percussionist Lenny Castro of Toto and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes who has worked with Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, and the aforementioned Toto.
Musicvanyaland.com

John Mayer kicks off Yacht Rock Summer (again) with ‘Last Train Home’

A little over three years ago, John Mayer caught a lot of us off-guard by dropping perhaps the smoothest jam of 2018 in “New Light”. It felt destined for Yacht Rock playlists from here to Nantucket, and while it feels like it came out a thousand years ago, its callback to the ’80s remains remarkably fresh. That point is furthered home by Mayer’s latest single, today’s (June 4) soft-rock burner “Last Train Home.”
Musictelegraphherald.com

How Kirk Franklin breathed life into 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' soundtrack with 'We Win'

For Kirk Franklin, being a part of “We Win,” the first single for the soundtrack to “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is “really, really, really humbling.”. The Gospel icon is the owner of 16 Grammys and more than a dozen RIAA plaques for his two decades in the music industry. But being able to work on the soundtrack to the sequel of the 1996 pop culture phenomenon was special. It opens July 16.