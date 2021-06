Katt Williams has some thoughts on cancel culture and they're surprising everyone on social media. The comedian joined the Joe Budden podcast where he shared a few words on the controversial topic. “Nobody likes the out of bounds, but the out of bounds gotta be there or you’ll run up in the stands,” Williams told the host. “Some of these things are for the benefit of everything. Nobody likes the speed limit but it’s necessary. Nobody likes the shoulder of the road but it’s there for a reason. My point is, people weren’t all that extremely funny when they could say whatever they wanted to say.”