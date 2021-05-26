COVID19 Update from Governor Andy Beshear

Governor Andy Beshear announced in his weekly COVID-19 briefing that Kentucky is approaching two million total vaccine doses administered as well as another decline in the state’s overall COVID-19 positivity rate. The governor announced 285 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 452,821. 68 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 389 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 112 in the ICU. 73 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate fell again to 2.78%. Gov. Beshear also announced six deaths, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 6,662. As of Monday, three of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.