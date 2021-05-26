newsbreak-logo
COVID19 Update from Governor Andy Beshear

By aleighaslone21
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that just over 2 million Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of a COVID19 vaccine. In the week that the Pfizer vaccine has been available to those 12 and up, weekly vaccination numbers have nearly doubled, with those 12-17 making up almost 47,000 of the 2 million.

Andy Beshear
