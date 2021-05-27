Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Tennis-Men’s ‘Big Three’ in same half of French Open draw

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Thirteen-time champion Rafael Nadal, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic were placed in the same half of the French Open draw on Thursday. The three most successful players in the history of the men’s game have won 17 of the last...

kelo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open World#Paris#Reuters#Australian#Italian#German#Japanese#American Bernarda Pera#Paris#24th Grand Slam#Title Holder Nadal#World Number#Feature#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisCBS Sports

2021 French Open odds, picks, predictions: Proven tennis expert says Daniil Medvedev primed for upset

The 2021 French Open begins on May 24 and Rafael Nadal will face an opportunity to add to an already overwhelming legacy. Nadal is the all-time leader in career victories at Roland Garros, claiming 13 titles, and enters the French Open 2021 bracket as the betting favorite once again. Nadal is -120 according to the latest 2021 French Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook. He is joined in favorite status by world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is +300 to win the 2021 French Open. Before you make any 2021 French Open picks for the men's champion, you need to see who Sean Calvert is backing.
Tennissportschatplace.com

Geneva Open: Roger Federer vs. Pablo Andujar 5/18/21 Tennis Prediction

Pablo Andujar vs. Roger Federer - 2021 Geneva Open Second Round. TV: ESPN (US); Amazon Prime (UK) Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!. Roger Federer (1) meets Pablo Andujar in the second round of the 2021 Geneva Open on Tuesday, May 18th 2021. Will Pablo...
Tennistennishead.net

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer all in top half of French Open draw

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have all landed in the same half of the men’s singles draw for the 2021 French Open. It is the first time ever that the ‘Big Three’ have been drawn in the same half of a Grand Slam tournament draw. Top seed Djokovic...
Geneva, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Federer to face Andujar in clay-court comeback in Geneva

GENEVA -- Pablo Andujar set up a second-round meeting with Roger Federer at the Geneva Open by beating Jordan Thompson 6-0, 6-4 on Monday. Federer is set to face the 75th-ranked Andujar on Tuesday evening in Geneva where persistent rain has fallen for several days and is forecast through the weekend.
TennisJanesville Gazette

WTA Belgrade Results

BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Monday from Belgrade at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic (4), Serbia, def. Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.
TennisJanesville Gazette

ATP Schedule

Jan. 4-13 2021 — Antalya Open, HO (Alex de Minaur) Jan. 4-13 2021 — Delray Beach Open, HO (Hubert Hurkacz) Jan. 31-7 2021 — Murray River Open, HO (Jannik Sinner) Jan. 30-Feb. 7 — Great Ocean Road Open, HO (Daniel Evans) Feb. 6-14 2021 — New York Open, HO. Feb....
Tennislastwordonsports.com

ATP Lyon Open Day 3 Predictions Including Gael Monfils vs Lloyd Harris

With the French Open now just a week away, every player in the draw at the ATP Lyon Open will surely be determined to make their mark. Day three features eight matches on the schedule and, as always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti. But who will book their place in the second round?
TennisBirmingham Star

Nadal stays third in ATP rankings despite Rome triumph

Rafael Nadal remained third in the ATP rankings published on Monday despite seeing off Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title at the weekend. Spaniard Nadal set down a key marker on Sunday, two weeks out from the defence of his Roland Garros crown with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 over Djokovic, who stays top of the rankings.
Tennisatptour.com

Nadal, Djokovic & Federer Land On Same Half Of Roland Garros Draw

Rafael Nadal will chase a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title over the coming fortnight, but it won’t be easy for the third-seeded Spaniard with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and fellow 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer landing on his half of the draw. The Spaniard, who has a 100-2...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

French Open: Storylines and Predictions for the Men’s Singles

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, is set to begin on Sunday. There are many interesting storylines heading into the men’s singles, with several records up for grabs. Here’s a look at which players you should keep an eye out for:. Nadal aims to win his...
Santa Clara County, CAtennis.com

Big 3 up top, Next Gen down below: Men's 2021 French Open preview

This year’s Roland Garros men’s draw, to borrow a phrase from another Paris story, is a tale of two halves. To put it in simple generational terms, the Big 3—Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer—are in the top half, while most of the Next Gen—Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem—have landed in the bottom. That means this will be a big opportunity for one of the young guys to reach a major final.
TennisPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 French Open Men's Seed Report

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, bracketed through history, are bracketed within 33 spaces of each other in the 2021 French Open draw of 128. A pity because, for all the talk of regime change, it’s still Nadal’s event, as he seeks a preposterous 14th title. And Djokovic would be next on your contender list. Federer meanwhile, placed in Djokovic’s quarter, might be making his final Roland Garros appearance. If those are the Big Three, the Considerable Four, we’ll call them—Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tstisipas—are all at the bottom. We have generational divides. We have night matches. We have the second major of the year. Bearing in mind that “it’s difficult to make predictions. Especially about the future,” herewith your seed reports for the ’21 French Open.
Tennistennis365.com

Two men’s doubles players removed from French Open main draw after positive Covid-19 tests

The 2021 French Open has been rocked by its first positive coronavirus results with organisers confirming that a men’s doubles pairing has been removed from the main draw. As per protocol, Roland Garros did not release the names of the players, but Croatian top seeds Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic as well as Spanish pair Feliciano Lopez and Jaume Munar were removed from the Thursday’s order of play.
TennisPope County Tribune

Tennis team wins WCC team title

Pictured: West Central Conference champs! Front row, L to R: Damon Uhde, Connor Quelle, Tate Reichmann, Aiden Maanum, Gannon Walsh and Riley Thorfinnson. Back row, L to R: Logan Maanum, Ethan Quelle, Nik VanDyke, Tenzin Dahl, Noah Palmer, Konner Hanson and Riley Guza. Head coach Tara Reichmann middle right, coach Chad Quelle back left, coach Hunter Salathe back right.