Tennis-Men’s ‘Big Three’ in same half of French Open draw

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, bracketed through history, are bracketed within 33 spaces of each other in the 2021 French Open draw of 128. A pity because, for all the talk of regime change, it’s still Nadal’s event, as he seeks a preposterous 14th title. And Djokovic would be next on your contender list. Federer meanwhile, placed in Djokovic’s quarter, might be making his final Roland Garros appearance. If those are the Big Three, the Considerable Four, we’ll call them—Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tstisipas—are all at the bottom. We have generational divides. We have night matches. We have the second major of the year. Bearing in mind that “it’s difficult to make predictions. Especially about the future,” herewith your seed reports for the ’21 French Open.