With a chance to get away finally and have a belated birthday celebration for Mr Foodie, we took advantage of The Caledonian Waldorf Astoria Scotland Resident Offer (which runs until 31st May 2021). There were lots of boxes ticked for us with this deal such as early check-in, a chilled bottle of Champagne, a choice of in-room gin or whisky flights or self shake martinis (woohoo). There is also access to the health club with 25% off spa treatments and a room upgrade to the next category. Top this off with breakfast either in Peacock Alley or in your room and a late check-out. Sounded like just what we were looking for!