Covid vaccination rollout: How is Wales leading the UK and the world?

By Long Reads
BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA higher proportion of Wales' population has had a dose of a Covid vaccine than any other country with more than a million people. It is quite the contrast with January, when questions were being asked about the sluggish start to vaccinations. People aged 30 and 31 in England are...

www.bbc.co.uk
Public HealthBBC

Covid: One million people in Wales have had full vaccine

More than one million people in Wales have received both doses of their Covid vaccine, official data shows. Public Health Wales (PHW) has confirmed that 1,000,706 people have had the full dose of the coronavirus vaccine - almost a third of the Welsh population. Figures also show that 2,091,824 in...
TravelBBC

Covid-19: Government backtracks over travel advice and England's vaccine rollout extended

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. After advising people not to travel into and out of eight areas in England worst hit by Indian coronavirus variant, the government has now said travel should be minimised, clarifying local restrictions are not being imposed. The government came under fire on Tuesday over the initial advice for Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside. Although advice on avoiding all non-essential travel has changed, around two million people in those affected areas are still being asked to meet outdoors and stay two metres apart from anyone in other households, wherever possible.
Healthderehamtimes.co.uk

Vaccine rollout extended to 32 and 33-year-olds

People aged 32 and 33 in England will be offered a coronavirus jab as the latest stage of the rollout starts from today, the NHS has said. As the Government ramps up the rollout, one million more people in their 30s will be able to book their first dose via the NHS website from 7am.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Covid UK: coronavirus cases, deaths and vaccinations today

Coronavirus has hit the UK hard, with the country recording more than 4m cases and 125,000 deaths linked to the disease. The government figures below include confirmed cases only – some people who have the disease are not tested. Where are the UK’s current coronavirus hotspots?. At the start of...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Wales' mass vaccination centres 'safe and efficient'

Vaccine centres in Wales have provided a "safe and efficient" environment for the roll-out of Covid-19 jabs, an inspection report has found. Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) visited eight mass vaccination centres to check safety standards. It found "dedicated, hard-working staff" and only asked for minor improvements in some areas. The...
Public HealthBBC

Covid deaths remain low in Wales

There were Covid deaths in only four local authority areas in Wales, latest weekly figures show. The number of deaths involving Covid-19 was six in the week up to 14 May, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This is up from five registered in the previous week but...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Reuters

Britain's COVID vaccine rollout drives return to supermarkets

British shoppers are heading out to the supermarket more often as the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme gathers pace, industry data showed on Tuesday. Market researcher Kantar said shoppers made 58 million more visits to the supermarket in the 12 weeks to May 16 than they did in the same period last year when Britain was in the grip of the first wave of the virus.
Public HealthTelegraph

World's biggest Covid test maker to open Wales factory

The UK is on track to become a world leader in Covid testing after US diagnostic company Innova unveiled plans to begin manufacturing lateral flow tests in South Wales. The company is the biggest supplier of lateral flow tests to the UK and will start manufacturing millions of tests a day at a plant in Wales this summer, according to the Financial Times.
Public HealthBBC

Janssen single-dose Covid vaccine approved by UK

A single-dose Covid vaccine made by Janssen has been approved for use in the UK by the medicines regulator. The vaccine was 85% effective in stopping severe illness from Covid-19 in trials and has met expected safety standards. Twenty million doses have been ordered for the UK and will arrive...
WorldBBC

Covid: Calls for Conwy cluster 'fast-track' second jab

Calls to "fast-track" second vaccine doses in Conwy have been made amid "serious concerns" over a Covid variant cluster. There are now 35 cases of the Delta variant in Llandudno, Llandudno Junction and Penrhyn Bay. Llanwrst councillor Aaron Wynne said the ministers must act urgently to "stem the spread". The...
WorldBBC

Covid in Scotland: Army brought in to help Lothian vaccine rollout

The military has been called in to speed up NHS Lothian's vaccine roll out, the health board has confirmed. It said that the move was to ensure the number of vaccines administered in the area could be scaled up in line with national guidance. British Army soldiers helped to establish...
Public HealthBBC

UK must vaccinate the world to save lives at home - MPs

Boris Johnson has a "moral duty" to share some of the UK's coronavirus vaccines with developing nations to prevent a "humanitarian disaster" say MPs and peers. In a letter, they urge the PM to show "global leadership" ahead of the G7 summit by pledging to donate one dose abroad for each one given in the UK.
WorldBBC

Welsh government signals return of sports fans

The Welsh government says crowds of up to 10,000 will be allowed back at sporting stadiums from Monday, 7 June. Large outdoor events such as sports matches and organised runs can go ahead for up to 4,000 people when not seated, and 10,000 when seated. Parkrun events and other organised...
WorldBBC

Covid: Lancashire health chief wants vaccine walk-ins for all adults

Vaccine walk-in clinics should be available to all adults to help fight a county-wide rise in Covid-19 cases, a public health director has said. Dr Sakthi Karunanithi has asked for permission to increase the vaccine rollout in Lancashire, which has some of England's highest infection rates. He said that if...
Public Healthmanagementinpractice.com

UK population ‘most trusting’ of Covid vaccines

Almost nine in 10 people (87%) in the UK said they trust the Covid-19 vaccines, making it the ‘most trusting’ country, a new report has shown. This was followed by 83% in Israel and 81% in Italy, with the lowest level of trust (47%) in Japan and South Korea. The...
WorldTelegraph

Mapped: The hotspots for the Indian variant of Covid-19 in the UK

The variant of Covid-19 first identified in India is now the dominant strain of the virus in England, data shows. Figures published by Public Health England on Thursday show that the Indian variant, also known as Delta, now accounts for three in four new cases of Covid-19 each week, compared to to just one in four a month ago.
Public Healthbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Lowest Covid rate since last summer - no deaths for a week

IT is a week since a new coronavirus death was confirmed anywhere in Wales, the longest such period since last summer, between the falling off of the first wave and the beginning of the second. And rolling weekly case rates for both Gwent and Wales have continued to fall, each...