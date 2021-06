The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a subpoena to the Branchburg, New Jersey production plant that is responsible for making Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 treatment. The subpoena requests certain documents relating to the manufacturing site in Branchburg. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspectors flagged the plant for quality and data control issues there and at another plant in Indianapolis. Employees at the Branchburg site reportedly accused a factory executive of altering documents. The Branchburg plant manufactures the diabetes drug Trulicity and its COVID-19 antibody drug bamlanivimab.