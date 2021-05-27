Two Car Accident Involving Ambulance

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.