Kentucky State

Two Car Accident Involving Ambulance

By aleighaslone21
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroopers from Kentucky State Police Post 15 responded to a two-vehicle Two Car Accident Involving Ambulance collision that took place at the intersection of KY 206 and Haven Hills Cemetery Road around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police said 35-year-old Michael Keltner was driving a 2019 Ambulance eastbound on KY 206, with the emergency equipment activated, when he attempted to pass 87-year-old Otis Burton, who was also driving eastbound on KY 206 in a 2007 Buick passenger car.

