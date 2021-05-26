Cancel
Calhoun County, WV

Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide

By aleighaslone21
q95fm.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia State Police troopers are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Tuesday in Calhoun County. Investigators say 77 year old Margaret Osborn was found dead inside the home and 55 year old Thomas Cain was found deceased next to the driveway near the home. The incident happened in Mount Run Road Rosedale, and the bodies were found at around 8 a.m. Troopers say it appears Cain shot Osborn inside the home and then went outside and shot himself. Both bodies were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies. Investigators say there isn’t a clear motive and that Osborn and Cain lived in the same home.

